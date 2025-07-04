This bright new Certina is perfect for a seaside summer

QUICK SUMMARY Certina has revealed a new watch collection called the DS-X. Five models are available, each with a quartz GMT movement, 200 metres of water resistance and rotating bezel. Priced from £480, the five-piece collection is available now.

Swiss watchmaker Certina has revealed a set of five new watches, and one of them looks perfect for a summer spent at the seaside.

Designed as a watch for those who “go off-road, off-grid and off-script,” Certina says, the DS-X collection features a rotating bezel with 24-hour markings and a GMT hand. These help its wearer tell two or even three time zones at once – handy for when you’re on holiday, or just working in a different time zone to the rest of the office.

(Image credit: Certina)

The watch’s 41mm stainless steel case is waterproof to 200 metres and features a guarded crown, a date window at the three o’clock position and Certina’s HeavyDrive tech, which is said to help absorb and counteract shocks that could otherwise damage the movement and affect its timekeeping.

Speaking of its movement, the DS-X is driven by a battery-powered F06.865 Swiss-made quartz movement. The dial is protected by a sapphire crystal with antireflective coating, and the watch is available with a range of rubber straps and stainless steel bracelets.

My favourite by far is the white dial, complete with its striking blue and orange 24-hour bezel and bright blue rubber strap. It’s a watch that screams “summer at the seaside”, and being a motorsport fan I’m also loving how it matches the iconic Gulf racing livery colours. It’s the sort of watch that you buy to match your equally loud swim shorts, and is all the better for it.

(Image credit: Certina)

For the other 11 months of the year, Certina also offers the DS-X with a silver dial, more subdued bezel options of black/green and black/red, and rubber straps also in green and black.

Priced from £480, the new Certina DS-X watch collection is available now.