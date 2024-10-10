The new Tissot Stylist is a compact watch packed with 60s style

QUICK SUMMARY
Tissot has revived its classic Stylist, a watch that first launched back in 1965.
The new model is available in two colours, blue and silver, and is priced at £245.
Tissot is stepping back to the Sixties with its latest watch. Called the Stylist, the timepiece is a revival of a model first introduced back in 1965.
The new watch is offered in a pair of colourways, both majoring on simplicity. The first has a gradient blue dial that transitions from deep blue at the centre to a darker, near-black shade around the circumference; it has silver baton hands and hour markers, and comes on a dark blue leather strap.
Meanwhile, the second model of new Tissot Stylist has a silver-tone dial with a radiant sunburst finish, plus gold-toned hour markers and hands, and a beige leather strap. Both straps have quick-release lug bars for easy personalisation, and Tissot says how their leather will develop a unique patina with age.
The watches themselves are a masterclass in minimalism, with just a set of hour and minute hands, a simple ‘Stylist’ icon at the six o’clock position, and… that’s about it. The blue model opts for Roman numerals while the silver version goes even simpler with its gold-toned batons.
Both are remarkably compact by modern standards, their 32mm case diameter (and scant 7 mm thickness) serving as reminders of how compact watches used to be. For today’s customers this means the watches are equally suited to male and female wrists. Water resistant to 50 metres, the watch is powered by a quartz movement and features a sapphire crystal protecting the dial.
Tissot makes a point of how compact the Stylist is, noting how the watch “offers a lightweight and comfortable fit on any wrist, effortlessly sliding under the sleeve, making it an ideal choice for both men and women.”
Both versions are priced at £245 and available to buy now.
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
