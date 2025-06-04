Swatch x Blancpain Fifty Fathoms collection grows with new green colour
There’s a new Fifty Fathoms colour to add to your Swatch x Blancpain collection
QUICK SUMMARY
Swatch has revealed a new model of its Blancpain Fifty Fathoms, in a green and beige colour way called Green Abyss.
Priced at £350, the watch will be available at select Swatch stores from 7th June, with sales limited to one watch per customer, per day for each store.
Swatch just announced a new colour option for its Blancpain Fifty Fathoms collection, and it might be my favourite version yet.
The new colourway is called Green Abyss and blends deep green hues with beige details to give the watch an all-new look. I especially like how the sandy beige markings on the dial, hands and bezel match a pair of stripes that run the full length of the fabric strap.
The colour also gives the watch a vintage aesthetic, which works well given the Fifty Fathoms celebrates Blancpain’s original dive watch, launched back in 1953. As ever, the watch has a 42.3mm case made from Swatch’s Bioceramic plastic, and inside you’ll find an automatic movement with a massive 90 hours of power reserve – and it’s visible through the exhibition case back.
You’ll have spotted how the beige colour makes an additional appearance on the water contact indicator, located at the six o’clock position on the dial and a detail that harks back to military watches from the 1950s. A genuine sensor, the complication will change colour if it comes into contact with moisture, suggesting the watch’s water resistance has been compromised.
As ever, the Fifty Fathoms is one of the most advanced timepieces Swatch makes. It uses the company’s SISTEM51 self-winding mechanical movement and boasts anti-magnetism thanks to a Nivachron hairspring.
The rear of the case showcases a print of the Felimare picta, a vibrant nudibranch also known as the Regal Sea Goddess. Swatch said of the artwork: “Often found gracing the ocean floor, it is a reminder of the ocean’s countless wonders and its rich tapestry of marine life.”
Other details include a vintage Blancpain logo on the dial, above the Fifty Fathoms name and the Swatch logo. Water resistance is 91 metres (50 fathoms, of course).
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The new £350 Fifty Fathoms Green Abyss edition will be available worldwide from 7th June, but only in select Swatch stores and – you know the drill by now – only one Fifty Fathoms can be purchased per person, per store, each day.
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
New Ulysse Nardin Freak is beautiful in blue
Freak by name. Not by nature.
-
New TAG Heuer Aquaracer dive watches show just how pretty they can be
For a diver with style and substance
-
Zenith upgrades its DEFY Extreme Diver with a bold, bright new colour
Zenith debuts two new dive watches that can handle extreme underwater adventures
-
Tissot Seastar Chronograph has scaled down to a perfect new size
Tissot's new Seastar Chronograph has shrunk!
-
Mr Jones Watches’ Eyecon is seriously trippy – but it’s only available for 24-hours!
It’s in the eye of the beholder…
-
What is a quartz watch and how do they work?
They might not be mechanical marvels, but they’re cheap, reliable and highly accurate.
-
Hublot’s new Big Bang watch pays tribute to New York with unusual material
Concrete jungle where Big Bangs are made of…
-
These stunning new Leica watches look great in green
Camera company Leica just revealed a pair of equally lustworthy watches