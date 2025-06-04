Swatch x Blancpain Fifty Fathoms collection grows with new green colour

QUICK SUMMARY Swatch has revealed a new model of its Blancpain Fifty Fathoms, in a green and beige colour way called Green Abyss. Priced at £350, the watch will be available at select Swatch stores from 7th June, with sales limited to one watch per customer, per day for each store.

Swatch just announced a new colour option for its Blancpain Fifty Fathoms collection, and it might be my favourite version yet.

The new colourway is called Green Abyss and blends deep green hues with beige details to give the watch an all-new look. I especially like how the sandy beige markings on the dial, hands and bezel match a pair of stripes that run the full length of the fabric strap.

The colour also gives the watch a vintage aesthetic, which works well given the Fifty Fathoms celebrates Blancpain’s original dive watch, launched back in 1953. As ever, the watch has a 42.3mm case made from Swatch’s Bioceramic plastic, and inside you’ll find an automatic movement with a massive 90 hours of power reserve – and it’s visible through the exhibition case back.

(Image credit: Swatch)

You’ll have spotted how the beige colour makes an additional appearance on the water contact indicator, located at the six o’clock position on the dial and a detail that harks back to military watches from the 1950s. A genuine sensor, the complication will change colour if it comes into contact with moisture, suggesting the watch’s water resistance has been compromised.

As ever, the Fifty Fathoms is one of the most advanced timepieces Swatch makes. It uses the company’s SISTEM51 self-winding mechanical movement and boasts anti-magnetism thanks to a Nivachron hairspring.

The rear of the case showcases a print of the Felimare picta, a vibrant nudibranch also known as the Regal Sea Goddess. Swatch said of the artwork: “Often found gracing the ocean floor, it is a reminder of the ocean’s countless wonders and its rich tapestry of marine life.”

(Image credit: Swatch)

Other details include a vintage Blancpain logo on the dial, above the Fifty Fathoms name and the Swatch logo. Water resistance is 91 metres (50 fathoms, of course).

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new £350 Fifty Fathoms Green Abyss edition will be available worldwide from 7th June, but only in select Swatch stores and – you know the drill by now – only one Fifty Fathoms can be purchased per person, per store, each day.