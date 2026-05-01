Seiko names new Presage ‘Silver Bullet’ GMT after a gin cocktail

QUICK SUMMARY The latest addition to Seiko's Cocktail Time watch collection is named after a Japanese gin cocktail, the Silver Bullet. Available now, the GMT dress watch is priced at £520.

Seiko has revealed the latest addition to its Cocktail Time watch collection, and this one’s named after a gin cocktail from Japan.

Each member of the Cocktail Time family gets its name, and design inspiration, from Japanese cocktail culture – and specifically from the renowned Star Bar in Ginza, Tokyo.

The latest timepiece is called the Presage ‘Silver Bullet’ Cocktail Time GMT, and it’s named after a cocktail of the same name that blends gin, kummel and lemon juice. Seiko says the watch design “reflects elegance, precision and the artistry of mixology,” and combines vintage styling with modern functionality.

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That functionality comes in the form of a GMT movement that uses a second hour hand, colour blue, to indicate a second time zone – or, more traditionally, to point towards GMT. The blue hand is paired with a blue 24-hour scale in cursive Arabic numerals around the dial circumference.

(Image credit: Seiko)

Other details include the deep-pressed dial pattern that Seiko suggests evokes the view through a cocktail class, while the blue GMT hand nods to a glass stem and the gold-tone second hand is intended to resemble a swizzle-stick stirrer. There’s also a date window at the three o’clock position and a set of elegant Dauphine style hands for hours and minutes. Seiko supplies the watch with a dark brown leather strap.

As with other members of the Presage Cocktail Time GMT family, the Silver Bullet has a 40.5mm stainless steel case and is water resistant to 100 metres. It’s driven by Seiko’s 4R35 automatic mechanical movement with 41 hours of power reserve, which is visible through the exhibition case back.

Available to pre-order now, the Seiko Presage Silver Bullet Cocktail Time GMT is priced at £520.