Nomos’ new watch will make you do a double (date) take

QUICK SUMMARY
Nomos has debuted the Nomos Tangente 2date, its latest date watch with a new hand-wound movement and double date display.
Available in two colourways, the Nomos Tangente 2date is £2,360 / $2,760.
Nomos has just launched the Nomos Tangente 2date – and it’ll make you do a double (date) take. Featuring a newly designed hand-wound movement, the Nomos Tangente 2date playfully shows it off through its stunning caseback and its double date display.
Nomos’ Tangente collection is a perfect example of simplicity at its finest, with its clear dials and typography numbers. Up until recently, Tangente watches have been equipped with the DUW 6101 automatic calibre movement for the highest level of precision – but that has now changed with the Nomos Tangente 2date.
The Nomos Tangente 2date is powered by the DUW 4601 movement. It's a newly developed hand-wound calibre movement that offers a 52-hour power reserve, a quick-change date adjustment and a skeletonised balance cock. The movement has a fine sunbeam polish and can be seen through the extra-large sapphire caseback.
The DUW 4601 can also be seen through the date ring plate which is placed around the movement and positioned on the edge of the dial. This placement allows for two separate date displays on the dial.
Numbers 1 - 31 loop around the edge of the display which shows up in red for the white dial and white for the blue dial around the top of the numbers to indicate what day it is. For its second date display, there’s a traditional date window at the six o’clock position – double dates!
Sitting just above the date window is a small seconds dial that separately displays the seconds. The dial is kept simple with Nomos’ typical typography and silver hour and minute hands. The watch itself measures just 37.5mm, making it perfect for smaller wrists, and is finished with a leather strap.
There’s two options of the Nomos Tangente 2date available – one with a white silver plated dial and the other with a blue sunburst finished dial. The Nomos Tangente 2date is available to buy now for £2,360 / $2,760 on the Nomos website.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
