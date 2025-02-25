New Orient Star watches feature muted colours for a gorgeous everyday watch

Quick Summary The new collection from Orient Star is a top pick for most people. It offers a selection of muted colours – perfect for spicing up your collection.

As lovers of the best watches on the market, we can be fickle beings. It only takes a quick scroll through the wealth of popular forums online to find collections full of watches which basically look identical.

The classic example is the black dive watch collector – the Rolex Submariner and the Omega Seamaster sit alongside ten others which look... identical. Not one has ever been above 50% humidity.

Adding a splash of colour can be a really great way to split up that monotony. And for those seeking a pop of colour which is more serene than shouty, the new collection from Orient Star is a top pick.

The model is something of a signature for the brand, with its power reserve indicator at the 12 o'clock position and a date window at three o'clock. It's a visual cue which can be spotted in watches throughout the brand's catalogue.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Orient Star) (Image credit: Orient Star) (Image credit: Orient Star) (Image credit: Orient Star)

Here, that's paired with one of four gorgeous dial colours. There are green, copper, ice blue and grey hues, each inspired by a different part of nature – leaves, sand, water and rocks, respectively.

Each of those is housed within a 38.5mm stainless steel case. That's a great size for most wrists, and should look smart without being too big or too small.

Inside, you'll find an in-house F6N43 movement, which is accurate to within +25 and -15 seconds per day. There's also a 50 hour power reserve, which should be more than enough for most users.

Priced at £599.99 (approx $760 / AU$1,200) this could be a seriously good pick for most people. It's styled perfectly to straddle the line between casual and formal, meaning this could quite easily be the only watch you own. Even if it's not, the design makes it great for using in just about any scenario.