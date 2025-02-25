New Orient Star watches feature muted colours for a gorgeous everyday watch
These could be a fantastic modern office companion
Quick Summary
The new collection from Orient Star is a top pick for most people.
It offers a selection of muted colours – perfect for spicing up your collection.
As lovers of the best watches on the market, we can be fickle beings. It only takes a quick scroll through the wealth of popular forums online to find collections full of watches which basically look identical.
The classic example is the black dive watch collector – the Rolex Submariner and the Omega Seamaster sit alongside ten others which look... identical. Not one has ever been above 50% humidity.
Adding a splash of colour can be a really great way to split up that monotony. And for those seeking a pop of colour which is more serene than shouty, the new collection from Orient Star is a top pick.
The model is something of a signature for the brand, with its power reserve indicator at the 12 o'clock position and a date window at three o'clock. It's a visual cue which can be spotted in watches throughout the brand's catalogue.
Here, that's paired with one of four gorgeous dial colours. There are green, copper, ice blue and grey hues, each inspired by a different part of nature – leaves, sand, water and rocks, respectively.
Each of those is housed within a 38.5mm stainless steel case. That's a great size for most wrists, and should look smart without being too big or too small.
Inside, you'll find an in-house F6N43 movement, which is accurate to within +25 and -15 seconds per day. There's also a 50 hour power reserve, which should be more than enough for most users.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Priced at £599.99 (approx $760 / AU$1,200) this could be a seriously good pick for most people. It's styled perfectly to straddle the line between casual and formal, meaning this could quite easily be the only watch you own. Even if it's not, the design makes it great for using in just about any scenario.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Peloton finally drops the weight (literally) on its most-requested strength classes
Peloton has answered the call with a suite of kettlebell classes designed to meet you wherever you are on your fitness journey
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Kamado Joe supersizes the Konnected Joe with huge 24-inch grilling space
Kamado Joe’s new charcoal barbecue is bigger, better – and more expensive – than ever
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
These St Patrick's Day watches are a stunning celebration of Irish culture
The Nomadic Black Shamrock collection is growing
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Citizen Tsuyosa 37mm is a perfect size for smaller wrists
The popular watch is back in a smaller case size
By Sam Cross Published
-
Girard-Perregaux’s new Aston Martin collaboration boasts a green dial made from automotive paint
The Girard-Perreagaux x Aston Martin collab has everything I like in a watch
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
New Christopher Ward The Twelve 38 is the ultimate Goldilocks watch
It's the perfect middle-ground size – and it comes in a snazzy new colour!
By Sam Cross Published
-
New OMEGA Seamaster is a vision in bronze gold and burgundy – Bond fans will love it
Calling all 007 fans! OMEGA has debuted a new Bond-inspired Seamaster
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Forget the Birkin bag – my Hermès shopping list consists of three stunning new watches
The brand has unveiled a range of killer pieces ahead of Watches and Wonders
By Sam Cross Published
-
The ultimate luxury Casio G-Shock now comes with a stunning blue dial
Think a G-Shock can't be luxurious? Think again!
By Sam Cross Published
-
Laurent Ferrier gives its Classic Traveller watch a stylish enamel dial upgrade
Laurent Ferrier celebrates its 15th anniversary with Earth-inspired watch
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published