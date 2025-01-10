Get your sass on with this pink Oris x Miss Piggy watch

QUICK SUMMARY
Oris has revealed a watch is collaboration with The Muppet Show character Miss Piggy.
The special edition ProPilot has a pink dial decorated with a lab-grown diamond and a portrait of Miss Piggy on the rear, visible through a glass spy hole.
Oris has announced a new version of its ProPilot X that has a bright pink dial and comes in collaboration with The Muppet Show’s Miss Piggy.
Called the ProPilot x Miss Piggy Edition, the new Oris watch has a 34 mm stainless steel case with a hot pink dial and pale pink hour markers.
Other details include a baguette-shaped, lab-grown diamond at the 12 o’clock position, a knurled bezel and crown, and a mineral glass ‘spyhole’ on the back revealing a tiny portrait of Miss Piggy within.
The rest of the watch is much like the rest of the ProPilot range. The stainless steel case has a domed sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating, water-proofing is 100 metres, and the calibre 531 automatic mechanical movement has a power reserve of up to 42 hours.
This watch comes a couple of years after Oris revealed a bright green Kermit the Frog edition of the ProPilot. Although similar in design, this watch differed to the Miss Piggy release as it had an exhibition case back, a slightly larger titanium case and a date window on the dial, which showed a picture of Kermit on the first of every month.
The new Miss Piggy watch misses out on that date window and titanium construction, but it’s also a fair bit cheaper than the Kermit, with a price of £2,500. The Kermit edition is still available, priced at £3,800.
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
