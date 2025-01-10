Get your sass on with this pink Oris x Miss Piggy watch

QUICK SUMMARY Oris has revealed a watch is collaboration with The Muppet Show character Miss Piggy. The special edition ProPilot has a pink dial decorated with a lab-grown diamond and a portrait of Miss Piggy on the rear, visible through a glass spy hole.

Oris has announced a new version of its ProPilot X that has a bright pink dial and comes in collaboration with The Muppet Show’s Miss Piggy.

Called the ProPilot x Miss Piggy Edition, the new Oris watch has a 34 mm stainless steel case with a hot pink dial and pale pink hour markers.

Other details include a baguette-shaped, lab-grown diamond at the 12 o’clock position, a knurled bezel and crown, and a mineral glass ‘spyhole’ on the back revealing a tiny portrait of Miss Piggy within.

(Image credit: Oris)

The rest of the watch is much like the rest of the ProPilot range. The stainless steel case has a domed sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating, water-proofing is 100 metres, and the calibre 531 automatic mechanical movement has a power reserve of up to 42 hours.

This watch comes a couple of years after Oris revealed a bright green Kermit the Frog edition of the ProPilot. Although similar in design, this watch differed to the Miss Piggy release as it had an exhibition case back, a slightly larger titanium case and a date window on the dial, which showed a picture of Kermit on the first of every month.

The new Miss Piggy watch misses out on that date window and titanium construction, but it’s also a fair bit cheaper than the Kermit, with a price of £2,500. The Kermit edition is still available, priced at £3,800.