Doxa brings back the GMT with new Sub 7T GMT collection
20 years later, Doxa finally answers watch fans' demands
Doxa watch fans, rejoice. Two decades on from the launch of the now-collectible Sub 7T GMT, Doxa had brought back the GMT hand for its latest timepiece.
It’s called the Doxa Sub 250T GMT and it’s a stainless steel diving watch available with nine different dials, all packing a GMT hand and 24-hour scale for displaying two time zones at once.
Revealed ahead of this year’s Watches and Wonders, the Sub 250T GMT has a 40mm case and is available with a steel ‘beads-of-rice’ bracelet or a rubber strap that matches the dial; both are fitted with a folding clasp and diving suit extension. Speaking of dials, the nine colour options on offer include green, silver, black and white, plus, yellow, aquamarine, orange and blue.
The final model is the first Doxa to have a gradient dial in brown and with beige lume that gives off a weathered, vintage aesthetic. This model also differs from the other eight because of its GMT hand, which is slim, with a red arrow-shaped tip, whereas on the other variants the GMT pointer is both skeletal and much larger.
A popular type of watch movement, the GMT is primarily intended to show the local time and GMT (Greenwich Meantime) on the same dial, thanks to a second hour hand pointing at a 24-hour scale and completing a lap of the dial once every 24 hours. However, these watches can also be adjusted to show two entirely different time zones. You could set the primary hour hand to your local time, then set the GMT hand to your home time zone while travelling, for example.
All nine models have a screw-down crown and date window at the three o’clock position, plus a patented unidirectional bezel with diving scale. As you’d expect from a dive watch, water resistance is a plentiful 250 metres (820 feet).
Inside, the watch is driven by a Swiss-made Sellita SW330-2 automatic mechanical movement with 25 jewels and 50 hours of power reserve.
Available now, all nine versions of the new Doxa Sub 7T GMT are priced at £2,350 with a rubber strap and £2,390 with a stainless steel bracelet.
