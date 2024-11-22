Casio just launched a limited edition watch for Dr Who lovers – but you'll have to be quick to get one!

Quick Summary Casio has teamed up with Dr Who for the release of a limited edition commemorative watch. Taking the A159 base model and adding a host of themed goodies, this is certain to fly off of shelves quickly.

While few would ever place them among the best watches on the market, there's no denying that Casio is a major force there. The brand has been producing some killer watches for generations, offering cool designs at bargain prices.

Now, they've created a limited edition collaboration with the popular TV show, Dr Who. That comes just in time for the Christmas special, which is set to air over the festive season.

The watch itself is a Casio A159 model, complete with a stunning gold-toned hue. It should offer no real surprises for Casio enthusiasts, with a familiar style to other watches in this price point. You'll find a digital display in the centre of the dial, which offers the time, an AM/PM indicator, day and date complications.

(Image credit: Casio)

The real goodies come start with the box, though. Buyers will get a unique Dr Who-themed box sleeve, decorated to look like the iconic Tardis from the show. That also features an ad on the side for the Christmas special.

Inside, the box, the fun continues. You'll find a Time Hotel key card, plus a limited edition collectors pin badge also shaped like the iconic Tardis. The box will even contain some hints and clues about what to expect in the Christmas episode.

It is a limited edition, though, so fans will need to act fast to get their hands on one. With just 200 pieces on offer, and a low price of £60 (approx. $75 / AU$115), this is certain to fly off the shelves fast.

If you're looking to snag one – either for yourself, or as a treat for the Dr Who fan in your life – you'll need to be quick. Of course, if you're just on the hunt for a bargain watch deal, check out our guide to the best Black Friday watch deals under £500.