Arnold & Son brings back the dragon on its new Luna Magna watch – but you won’t get one

QUICK SUMMARY Arnold & Son has launched its new Luna Magna Platinum Dragon Verdite watch. Limited to just eight pieces and priced at £100,500, the new Luna Magna Platinum Dragon Verdite features a sculpted dragon on the dial that loops around the moon.

Arnold & Son is bringing back its iconic dragon dial on its latest Luna Magna watch . The new Arnold & Son Luna Magna Platinum Dragon Verdite features white gold, opal and verdite materials, and has a sculpted, winding dragon on the dial – but with so limited pieces available, it’s unlikely you’ll get one.

Arnold & Son’s Luna Magna collection is immediately recognisable by its large 3D moon that sits at six o’clock on the dial. It rotates to show off the different phases of the moon, and sits just below an off-centre dial at 12.

On its own, it’s a complicated, intricate timepiece, but Arnold & Son often fills in the space around the sides of the dial with new colours and patterns. For the Year of the Dragon in 2024, the brand debuted a Luna Magna with an 18ct red gold hand-engraved dragon, and now the dragon is making a comeback.

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Inspired by the legend of the Dragon and the Pearl of Wisdom, the Luna Magna Platinum Dragon Verdite sits in a 44mm platinum case, and features a white gold and verdite base. The dial is predominantly green, while the dragon is crafted from white gold.

(Image credit: Arnold & Son)

The dragon is engraved to show off its scales, tail, claws, face and movement as it coils around the dial. While it’s definitely the standout on the dial, it’s almost out done by the 12mm moon that’s a combination of white gold and verdite. For fans of moonphases, it can reproduce the moon’s crescents without any correction for 122 years.

The dragon on the Luna Magna Platinum Dragon Verdite also wraps itself around the main hours and minutes subdial which is made from white opal. It features black Roman numerals, blue hands and has Super-LumiNova so it glows in the dark for easy reading.

(Image credit: Arnold & Son)

Powered by the A&S1021 calibre movement, the Luna Magna Platinum Dragon Verdite has a 90 hour power reserve. It can be seen via the caseback, as well as a secondary moon-age display. The watch is finished with a green alligator strap.

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