Move over Artemis II – these watches bring space material to your wrist

Quick Summary If the Artemis II news has got you excited about space travel, this may be the watch for you. It joins an elite club of watches which have actually been to space, thanks to a bizarre means of doing business.

The Artemis II space shuttle is set to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere later today. If you've been inspired to explore something otherworldly, but lack the credentials of an astronaut, there might be something else you can do.

An independent watch brand called Diatom has just unveiled a new range of pieces called the Terra Meteorite collection. As the name might suggest, those all feature a dial crafted from a slice of the Gibeon Meteorite, which is renowned for its impressive structure.

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Still, you might be thinking that's not too special. After all, there are lots of brands which can offer a piece crafted with meteorite.

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Diatom goes one step further, though, actually launching each of its pieces into orbit before they're shipped to the customer. Quite why they do that isn't entirely clear – the brand was founded by a pair of scientists who worked in the field of space materials – though it certainly does make this different from anything else you'll spot at the local watch collectors club event.

The model itself is built in the modern integrated bracelet sports watch vein, and features an overall look not too dissimilar to that of a Tissot PRX. The case is crafted from 316L stainless steel, and sits 39.5mm across and 10.9mm tall, with a lug-to-lug of just 44mm.

(Image credit: Diatom Watches)

It comes as standard with an Alcantara strap, which should be incredibly soft. Customers who pre-order ahead of the June 2026 expected delivery date will also find a steel bracelet in the box.

The piece offers 100m of water resistance, and utilises a Sellita SW200 movement inside. That's good for 38 hours of power reserve, and is a known quantity in the independent watchmaking space.

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(Image credit: Diatom Watches)

Available in five colours – arctic, azure, dune, graphite and lagoon – the watch is limited to just 650 pieces per colour, and priced at £2,200 (approx. €2,525 / US$2,950 / AU$4,185).

That's on the steep side for a watch with the base spec on offer here, but it does have a really unique sell. Few watches actually go to space, and being able to say you've got one is quite the coup.