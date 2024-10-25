This Timex x Maison Margiela collaboration watch comes with a surprising twist

Quick Summary Timex and Maison Margiela have collaborated to launch an unusual but neat ring watch. Based on Timex's retro T80 timepiece, the ring watch has been designed by Maison Margiela's diffusion line, MM6.

If you thought a smart ring was for you, wait till you get a load of this. But, before you get too excited, this delight we are about to tell you about can't track your sleep, measure your activity or monitor your stress levels like our friends at Oura and Samsung, but it can do one thing they can't – it can tell the time.

Timex has collaborated with fashion house Maison Margiela to create a ring watch and we're obsessed. The collab is with the Maison Margiela diffusion line, MM6, which initially launched in 1997 in a bid to expand the reach of the label that had previously only been associated with high-end fashion.

The ring watch is based on a reimagined Timex T80 timepiece and it is made from stainless steel. It features a hidden expansion band beneath the strap to accommodate different finger sizes – something smart rings currently don't offer but are rumoured to in the future.

(Image credit: Timex)

A small digital time screen on the ring watch allows you to see the time from your finger, while a sequence of digits from 0 to 23 are marked below, with the 6 circled in a nod to the MM6 line. It's the first time both Timex and Maison Margiela have collaborated, according to DesignBoom who spotted the ring watch initially, and it's the first time the T80 timepiece has had a ring counterpart too.

The ring watch is water resistant up to 30-metres, making it suitable for splashes or hand washing but not for dining or swimming, and wearers are recommended to avoid pushing buttons when the ring watch is wet to limit damage. A SR521SW battery is on board and the expansion band is said to be able to accommodate four different finger sizes.

There is also a traditional retro watch that mimics the ring watch should you want a more traditional way of telling the time than on your finger.

If the unconventional approach is a little bit of you though, the Timex x Maison Margiela MM6 ring watch costs £170 on timex.co.uk . For those in the US, it is priced at $180 .