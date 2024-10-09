This Amazon Prime Day Calvin Klein deal is definitely not pants!

With all manner of big ticket items discounted in the Amazon Prime Day sale, you'd be forgiven for thinking that you need to be looking high to make a saving. That's not the case, though.

In fact, many use these sales events to stock up on some of the regular, everyday items at improved prices. We see it every year, with products like cat food and one-use dehumidifiers creeping into the top deals.

While it's not exactly the same, this deal I've found treads a similar line. By stocking up on a product you'll use year round while it's cheap, you can ensure you're getting the best deal – like this triple-pack of Calvin Klein underwear, now just £21!

Calvin Klein underwear triple-pack: was £42, now £21 at Amazon

Buy this triple-pack of Calvin Klein underwear at Amazon and only pay for 1.5 pairs! That's a great deal on a true style classic, costing just £7 per pair and making this a perfect opportunity to stock up for the year ahead.

That's a really great deal. The Calvin Klein look is iconic, and has proven itself by standing the test of time.

We've seen these endure popularity from the 1980's right through to the modern day, and it's not hard to see why. The minimal black and white design is timeless, and still looks modern today.

These certainly aren't the cheapest pairs of underwear you'll find, either. However, it's one area where spending a little more is very worthwhile – especially when on a deal like this!

These often-overlooked areas of your wardrobe are likely going to see more wear than anything else. Sure, that eccentric jacket or the bright pair of trousers might be more fun, but they'll almost certainly be left hanging on a hook more than on your body.

Go on, treat yourself to some luxury pants this Prime Day. Your future self will thank you.