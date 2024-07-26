The Geo Wallet is almost impossible to lose, thanks to Apple’s Find My technology

QUICK SUMMARY ESR has announced the Geo Wallet with Find My technology. It’s the first wallet of its kind to be compatible with Apple’s Find My network, so you never have to worry about losing your wallet again. The ESR Geo Wallet is available to order on Kickstarter, although pricing is not yet confirmed.

If you’re someone who can never find their wallet, then you’re going to love the new ESR Geo Wallet.

Mobile accessories brand, ESR has just announced the launch of the Geo Wallet with Find My on Kickstarter. The wallet is the world’s first wallet with Apple’s Find My technology built-in so you can track it if you accidentally misplaced it or have it stolen from you.

Since its launch in 2021, the Apple AirTag has become incredibly popular, with many people slipping them into their best wallet , suitcases and other luggage, just in case something gets lost or misplaced. However, for wallets, the size and shape of an AirTag can produce an unwanted bulge, making it harder to slip your wallet into your pocket.

But ESR has seemed to solve this problem and make it almost impossible for you to lose your wallet with its new launch. As part of a Kickstarter campaign, ESR has launched the Geo Wallet with Find My , a bi-fold wallet which built-in Apple Find My technology.

For security and safety, the ESR Geo Wallet features an integrated Apple-certified Find My module, so you can track its real-time location using the Find My app on your iPhone, iPad or Mac. The wallet also comes with a built-in speaker so users can audibly pinpoint its exact location.

(Image credit: ESR)

Despite all this advanced technology, the ESR Geo Wallet is surprisingly stylish and slim. Measuring 115mm x 90mm x 15mm, the ESR Geo Wallet can sit comfortably in your pocket or bag, and solves the AirTag ‘bulkiness’ problem. Available in seven colours, the ESR Geo Wallet is made from vegan leather that meets RCS environmental protection standards.

In terms of storage, the ESR Geo Wallet has four card lots, two ID windows and cash and coin departments which can hold up to 10 bills, 15 coins and nine cards at a time. It also has RFID-blocking technology to protect your cards, and it has a 1.6mm rechargeable battery built-in so the wallet can always stay connected for Find My. The battery takes two hours to fully charge and can last up to five months at a time.

The ESR Geo Wallet is available to order on Kickstarter , with worldwide shipping expected to begin in September. There will be a limited quantity available and the price is expected to start at $38 but we have no news on UK, EU or other pricing yet.