Cloud Nine takes on ghd with upgraded hair straighteners – and they’re insanely affordable

QUICK SUMMARY
Cloud Nine has upgraded its hair straighteners range. The Original Iron, Slim Iron and Wide Iron are tailored for different hair types, and feature variable temperature control and Revive mode to keep hair protected during styling.
The new Cloud Nine hair straighteners collection is available to buy now, with prices starting from £159.
Cloud Nine has just announced the launch of its new revamped hair straighteners range. Featuring three new models, the new Cloud Nine best hair straighteners have been upgraded with better heat protection and styling power than before, and they still come with an affordable price tag.
Designed for smoother and healthier hair, Cloud Nine has released three new straighteners: the Original Iron, the Slim Iron and the Wide Iron. Each pair of hair straighteners have many of the same features, including Revive and Hibernation modes and Variable Temperature Control, but they differ in the type of hair and styles that they cater for.
The Cloud Nine Original Iron is the signature model from the collection, as it caters to all hair types and creates curls, waves and straightened looks. As the name suggests, the Cloud Nine Slim Iron has smaller plates and is best used on shorter hair, like bobs, pixie cuts and fringes. In comparison, the Cloud Nine Wide Iron have wider plates and are designed for styling longer and thicker hair.
Aside from the different sized plates, the upgraded Cloud Nine hair straighteners have a similar design and features, including Revive Mode. Available on all three straighteners, Revive Mode can be used at all temperatures – something that was previously available on select tools – to protect the hair from heat damage and add extra shine.
The new and improved Revive Mode works alongside Cloud Nine’s Axial Vibration technology, which vibrates the plates at 8,000 times a minute. The vibrations work to reduce friction and drag, and allows the plates to glide through the hair more easily and distribute heat evenly across hair for more consistent styling.
Another notable feature of the new hair straighteners is the Variable Temperature Control. This feature allows users to set the Original, Slim and Wide Irons to the perfect temperature that best suits their hair, which can be determined through Cloud Nine’s Temperature Calculator.
Cloud Nine’s hair straighteners also have 11 heat control settings to choose from which range between 100°C - 200°C. They also have Hibernation Mode where if they detect inactivity, it’ll automatically turn themselves off.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
The new Cloud Nine hair straighteners collection is available to buy now at Cloud Nine and Boots. The Original Iron costs £219, the Slim Iron is priced at £159 and the Wide Iron will set you back £229 – all models are available in black or midnight blue colours.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to what strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
9 best Tom Ford fragrances for men 2024: our favourites from the patron saint of luxury
If you're on the hunt for a new Tom Ford fragrance, look no further
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
5 ways to protect your hair in the heat, according to beauty experts
Warm temperatures and humid conditions can make your hair more susceptible to damage
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
The Geo Wallet is almost impossible to lose, thanks to Apple’s Find My technology
ESR launches the world’s first wallet with Apple Find My compatibility
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
9 men's fragrance brands you’ve probably never heard of
The best unknown and underrated men’s fragrances brands you need to know about
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
9 best evening fragrances for men 2024: sensual, seductive and seriously captivating
T3’s picks for the best men’s fragrances to wear in the evening, date night and special occasions
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Last updated
-
11 best daytime fragrances for men 2024: fresh and classic scents for everyday wear
From Hugo Boss and Chanel to Montblanc and Ralph Lauren, here are the best men’s fragrances to wear everyday
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Last updated
-
9 best summer fragrances for women 2024: feel the heat with these sexy scents
From Tom Ford to Chanel, here are the best women's perfumes to wear this summer
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
9 best summer fragrances for men 2024: fresh, citrus and ocean-inspired scents
From Dolce & Gabbana to Tom Ford, here are the best men’s colognes and aftershaves for this summer
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published