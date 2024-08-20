Cloud Nine takes on ghd with upgraded hair straighteners – and they’re insanely affordable

QUICK SUMMARY Cloud Nine has upgraded its hair straighteners range. The Original Iron, Slim Iron and Wide Iron are tailored for different hair types, and feature variable temperature control and Revive mode to keep hair protected during styling. The new Cloud Nine hair straighteners collection is available to buy now, with prices starting from £159.

Cloud Nine has just announced the launch of its new revamped hair straighteners range. Featuring three new models, the new Cloud Nine best hair straighteners have been upgraded with better heat protection and styling power than before, and they still come with an affordable price tag.

Designed for smoother and healthier hair, Cloud Nine has released three new straighteners: the Original Iron, the Slim Iron and the Wide Iron. Each pair of hair straighteners have many of the same features, including Revive and Hibernation modes and Variable Temperature Control, but they differ in the type of hair and styles that they cater for.

The Cloud Nine Original Iron is the signature model from the collection, as it caters to all hair types and creates curls, waves and straightened looks. As the name suggests, the Cloud Nine Slim Iron has smaller plates and is best used on shorter hair, like bobs, pixie cuts and fringes. In comparison, the Cloud Nine Wide Iron have wider plates and are designed for styling longer and thicker hair.

Aside from the different sized plates, the upgraded Cloud Nine hair straighteners have a similar design and features, including Revive Mode. Available on all three straighteners, Revive Mode can be used at all temperatures – something that was previously available on select tools – to protect the hair from heat damage and add extra shine.

(Image credit: Cloud Nine)

The new and improved Revive Mode works alongside Cloud Nine’s Axial Vibration technology, which vibrates the plates at 8,000 times a minute. The vibrations work to reduce friction and drag, and allows the plates to glide through the hair more easily and distribute heat evenly across hair for more consistent styling.

Another notable feature of the new hair straighteners is the Variable Temperature Control. This feature allows users to set the Original, Slim and Wide Irons to the perfect temperature that best suits their hair, which can be determined through Cloud Nine’s Temperature Calculator .

Cloud Nine’s hair straighteners also have 11 heat control settings to choose from which range between 100°C - 200°C. They also have Hibernation Mode where if they detect inactivity, it’ll automatically turn themselves off.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors