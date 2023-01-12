You only need this 15-minute bodyweight workout to torch fat at home

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It can be hard to find time to exercise, especially as the mid-January slump sets in. By now, many people have given up on their new year's resolutions (statistically speaking) to get fit and lose belly fat, mainly because they find it hard to adhere to their new, healthier lifestyle. This super-fast cardio home workout can help you stick to your fitness goals without sacrificing all your free time.

HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) routines such as this one can provide significant benefits, including the delivery of an excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC) effect whereby your body's metabolism remains high and continues to burn calories post-workout. HIIT workouts are quick, intense exercises that strain your muscles and oxygen reserves (in a good way), enabling you to burn more calories in a shorter period than conventional exercises.

This 15-minute, full-body cardio workout by German fitness influencer Pamela Reif invites us to complete several exercises lasting between 15-30 seconds each that will target each area of your body, helping to build leaner muscles and improve your cardio fitness. The exercises are as follows (including timings):

4x punch & 1x low (35 seconds)

Step out jumpy & knee (30 seconds)

Power squat (15 seconds)

(Go down/10-second rest)

Push up & plank jump (20 seconds)

Mountain climbers (10 seconds)

Twisting climbers (20 seconds)

High knees (20 seconds)

Twisting climbers (20 seconds)

High knees (20 seconds)

Mountain climbers (20 seconds)

Latin vibes/5-second rest

Right-left squats (15 seconds)

2x pulse & middle (15 seconds)

Quick feet (15 seconds)

High plank (25 seconds)

Right-left squats (15 seconds)

2x pulse & middle (15 seconds)

Quick feet (15 seconds)

(Engage your abs/5-second rest)

Cross & toe touch right (30 seconds)

Squats-hands up (15 seconds)

Jumping jack combo (15 seconds)

Cross & toe touch left (30 seconds)

Squats- hands up (15 seconds)

Jumping jack combo (30 seconds)

5-seconds rest

Standing crunch & plank jump (30 seconds)

Small skaters (30 seconds)

Standing crunch & plank jump (30 seconds)

Small skaters (40 seconds)

5-seconds rest

Walk down & rotation (30 seconds)

Runner plank jump (30 seconds)

Half burpees (30 seconds)

Plank twist out (30 seconds)

Runner plank jump (30 seconds)

Half burpees (30 seconds)

If you enjoyed this workout and wish to try something similar, check out this 40-minute, low-impact, full-body cardio and core class. For a less impactful session that still improves flexibility, we recommend giving this 10-minute pilates class for stronger glutes, quads and calves a try.

Although this is a no-equipment workout, we'd recommend getting a pair of workout shoes nevertheless if you haven't already got one, as they can help alleviate discomfort. T3's best workout shoe roundup is the web's go-to guide for all things performance trainers.