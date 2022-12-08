How to live stream England v France and watch the World Cup 2022 from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

England looked calm and collected for large parts of the England v Senegal game, taking a 3-0 victory in the process. The side were buoyed by the performance of Jude Bellingham, who has been England's stand-out performer so far at the World Cup 2022.

France are undoubtedly one of the strongest sides in the competition, though. Kylian Mbappe has been the top scorer so far, and his combination of pace and skill will cause headaches for whoever lines up on the right-side of defence.

England's defence is arguably their shakiest asset. The combination of John Stones and Harry Maguire is about as confidence-inducing as a lifeboat made of Swiss cheese, and I fear for their chances against France's attacking line.

Olivier Giroud has bags of experience and has shown his class already, while the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele have shown they are no slouches either. And then, of course, there's Mbappe...

England v France: kick-off time and stadium

England v France will kick off at 7pm GMT. It will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, which has a capacity of 68,895.

France are one hour ahead of GMT, so that's an 8pm kick-off for fans there.

Any fans in Australia looking to catch the action will need an early start, with a 6am AEDT kick-off. Fans in the USA can tune in from 11am PT / 2pm ET.

England v France: How to watch if you're out of the country

If you find yourself out of the country during the World Cup 2022, you may find that your usual method of watching doesn't work. Fear not, though – the best VPNs can help you navigate around geo-restrictions, to watch as you would when you were sat at home.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is our pick of VPN providers (opens in new tab)

With its consistent high speeds and wealth of security features, alongside its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, you can live stream England vs Iran with ExpressVPN. Better still, right now, you get an extra three months free when you sign up, making it even better value.

England v France: how to watch in the UK

(opens in new tab) Watch England v France live on ITV (opens in new tab) If you're in the UK you can watch all the coverage as it happens on ITV

Fans based in the UK can watch every moment of World Cup 2022 action for free. The broadcast rights are shared between BBC and ITV, with the final being shown on both. Oh, and you'll need a TV license.

If you're looking to watch online, you can use BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and ITV Hub (opens in new tab) to stream the games live.

Out of the country right now?

Use ExpressVPN to watch the World Cup 2022 from abroad (opens in new tab)

England v France: how to watch in the USA

Coverage in the USA is split between FOX and Fox Sports 1, with FOX showing all of the knockout games. If you don't have cable TV, there are still options.

Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers more than 30 channels including both FOX and FS1. Another option is Fubo TV (opens in new tab), which is more costly, but comes with more than 100 channels, including both FOX and FS1, so you can watch every moment.

If you're out of the country and want to keep up with the action, use ExpressVPN to tune in to the World Cup 2022 from abroad (opens in new tab).

England v France: how to watch in Australia

In Australia, the entire tournament will be free to view on SBS, and SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Out of the country for the World Cup? Use ExpressVPN to watch SBS (opens in new tab) as if you were at home.