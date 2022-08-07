Four exercises, a dumbbell and 10 minutes to build muscle in your thighs and calves

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Gym-goers are probably already familiar with the old trope of “never skip leg day” — and for a good reason. Overworking your upper body at the expense of your lower half can be detrimental to both, as injuries can occur if your body is not balanced. Luckily, this super quick, easy-to-follow leg workout from celebrity trainer Demi Bagby will help you build leg definition fast.

Building leg strength will also help you to improve balance, posture and stability. It can even help you feel stronger and more powerful while working on other areas of the body. Grab your mat, gym shoes and maybe even a dumbbell – or adjustable dumbbell if you're feeling adventurous – to take it up a notch, and you’re all set!

With 2.6 million followers, trainer and bodybuilder Demi Bagby is something of a social media sensation in the fitness world. Known for her effective, creative, upbeat approach to fitness, a Bagby workout is always a must-try. In this simple 4-move routine for the legs, she'll take you through a relentless circuit of squats, deadlifts, glute reverses, and calf presses that will get your legs burning and will work the entire posterior chain fast. Exercises:

Dumbbell Squats (3 sets x 8 reps)

Dumbbell Single-leg Deadlifts (4 sets x 10 reps each side)

Glute Bridge (4 sets x until failure)

Calf Raise (3 sets x 20 reps)

