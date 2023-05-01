Forget 'breaking in' your walking shoes – do this if you want to hike comfortably instead

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Buying even the best walking shoes or best hiking boots won't guarantee your feet will be comfortable when you're out trekking. Why? Because not all shoes were created equal, therefore you must make sure you tailor your new footwear to fit your feet. This isn't hard, either – all you have to do is lace them up properly.

'Breaking in' walking shoes is old-fashioned, and in most cases, it's completely unnecessary unless you buy heavy ol' leather hiking boots. Modern hiking boots feature padded collars, synthetic, breathable mesh uppers and foamy, bouncy midsoles, making every step in the shoes comfortable.

That said, the last companies use to create the shoes can look very different from your feet, which means the interior of the boots won't necessarily feel comfortable to you, no matter how much padding is involved. This is where lacing comes into play. Trying different lacing methods can mean the difference between enjoying outdoor trips and wishing they ended sooner so you can take the shoes off quicker.

How to lace your walking shoes

There are tons of different lacing methods to choose from, offering solutions to heel slipping, tight toe boxes and more. And when it comes to lacing your shoes properly, the best source we could find is ASICS' Lacing Techniques for Runners (opens in new tab) guide, the most comprehensive article we found on the subject online.

For example, if you feel your heel slipping, try the 'runner's knot' or 'heel lock' method, where you lace walking shoes in the usual criss-cross pattern until the second-to-last eyelet. Then, thread the lace through the last eyelet so that the lace comes out on the inside of the shoe, creating a loop between the last two eyelets. Finally, finish by crossing your laces and inserting them through the loops you've created and pulling tightly, securing the shoe around your foot, and then tying the boots as normal.

(This does reduce the length of the laces, so be careful!)

Now that you know how to adjust your shoes to your liking, learn more about how to stay dry outdoors and what's breathability to ensure you choose the best walking trousers and the best waterproof jacket for your needs. Also, here are 7 essential camping cooler tricks to keep your stuff chilled for longer when on a trip.