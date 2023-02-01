You only need this beginner treadmill workout to burn fat and improve heart health at home

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Treadmills are the most sought-after cardio equipment, and for a good reason. As popular as running machines are, most people find it hard to come up with different workouts to keep indoor running training fresh, especially if you haven't got a smart treadmill like the NordicTrack Commercial 2950 or the ProForm Pro 2000. Fear not, as we have the answer in the form of this 20-minute beginner HIIT workout that helps you torch fat and improve cardio performance without setting a foot outside.

Running is highly beneficial for health. Research (opens in new tab) shows that running lowers the risk of all-cause, cardiovascular and cancer mortality compared to those who don't run. How much should you run? Danish researchers suggested (opens in new tab) that up to 2.5 hours of running a week is optimal for maximum longevity. And while that might sound a lot, you only have to run or jog for half an hour a day, five days a week, to live longer. That's not too bad, is it?

This is a follow-along treadmill workout, and pace/incline settings are explained and displayed throughout the video, so feel free to consult the screen whenever in doubt about which setting your treadmill should be on. Coach Rachel recommends a water bottle and towel to be within arm's reach during the workout, as things will get sweaty, and you don't want to pause this short workout if you don't have to.

Although the instructor uses an incline treadmill, the maximum incline in this workout is only 0.5%, which is almost imperceptible to most runners. If you're keen on making the exercise more challenging, try running at the faster setting recommended by Coach Rachel. If you haven't got a treadmill, check out T3's best treadmill, best folding treadmill (if you're short on space) and best cheap treadmill (if you're on a budget) guides.