5 top tips for tantrum-free Christmas walks with the family

Going out for a wintery walk after Christmas dinner or a big Boxing Day blow-out is a tradition for many families, but inevitably, not everyone is equally enthusiastic about exploring frosty footpaths when the house is warm and full of treats, and sometimes such strolls can lead to tears and tantrums.

No one wants any narkiness to ruin the festival feel of the season, so it’s worth thinking things through before you drag a recalcitrant rabble off on an amble that could so easily end in acrimony.

As with any walk, there are ways to prevent your Yule-time yomp or Crimble bimble descending into a December disaster. Here are our top tips for keeping everything merry during a Christmas meander.

(Image credit: Getty)

Make sure everyone stays warm and dry

Yes, it’s an obvious point. But sadly not everyone will turn up with the best winter coat (opens in new tab) or waterproof jacket (opens in new tab), and you probably won’t have enough spares to go around, so you may need to improvise a little bit. If you know you’re going to be heading out for a hike in the cold after dinner, and you don’t want to listen to everyone whinging about having frozen fingers, invest in some cheap and cheerful hand warmers (opens in new tab). Wait until the whining starts and then produce them – everyone will think you’re Santa.

You can’t expect everyone to come equipped with their best hiking boots (opens in new tab) or walking shoes (opens in new tab), so having some spare wellies (opens in new tab) is a great idea. Wet feet are always a source of complaint, so chuck some spare walking socks (opens in new tab) in your backpack (opens in new tab) so people can put them on (they won’t be too fussy about sizes when their own are soggy).

For shorter walks, when rain threatens, there are some surprisingly robust and capable umbrellas (opens in new tab) out there that can do a decent job of keeping walkers dry.

(Image credit: Getty)

Gauge your walk to the least capable person in your party

Any good walk needs to be fun for everyone, or it will be miserable for all. If you have young children with you, or elderly folk or people who aren’t particularly fit, then keep the distance nice and short and make sure the terrain is easy. If you’re with a group that will enjoy a challenge, then push them a bit further, but always be mindful of you weakest link (which could, of course, be you). A bit of positive affirmation is good for everyone, so why not record how far you have walked, and how much climbing you have done on a smartwatch (opens in new tab)? Tell them what they’ve done at the end and congratulate them on their achievement.

(Image credit: Getty)

Take some toys

Hopefully you will have got all sorts of good stuff for Christmas, and if any of your new gifts are outdoor related, take them along for the walk. A good pair of binoculars (opens in new tab) can really liven up a walk if you spot some deer in the distance or birds in the trees, or if you’re lucky enough to be walking along the coast. If someone in your party scored a drone (opens in new tab) – especially one designed for kids (opens in new tab) or beginners (opens in new tab), which are easy to operate and are less likely to have regulations (opens in new tab) around their use – take it out and give it a whirl. And if you got a new headlamp (opens in new tab) or torch (opens in new tab) in your stocking, take that out too – even during daylight hours there are good things to explore, such as caves and hollow trees.

The Thermarest Z-lite Sol make an excellent impromptu wild seat cover (Image credit: thermarest)

Bring a pew to enjoy the view

Unless you’re feeling exceptionally heroic, or you’re only going on a very short stroll, you probably won’t want to cart camping chairs (opens in new tab) on your walk (although there are some very light options), but people do appreciate it if they can sit down midwalk, and the ground and rocks are always wet and cold at this time of year. A good option is to take along a robust closed-cell foam camping mat (opens in new tab) like the Thermarest Z-lite Sol (don’t go taking an expensive inflatable mat, it’s not worth risking a puncture).

(Image credit: Getty)

Pack some punch with you

Usually everyone feels fit to burst after scoffing Christmas dinner or Boxing Day leftovers – that’s why we go on these mince-pie-burning bimbles in the first place – but after walking a couple of miles in the cold winter air, most people will appreciate a nip of something warm and restorative. And that is where a great thermos flask (opens in new tab) is worth its weight in gold. Many adults will love a tipple of an elixir such as mulled wine, while the kids love sweet hot chocolate – and both are capable of keeping people happy for the remainder of the hike.