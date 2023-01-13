2 dumbbells, 10 moves, and 20 minutes to build muscle all over your body

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Did you buy a dumbbell this January, maybe after perusing T3's best dumbbell and best adjustable dumbbell guides? Good for you! The next step is to start using them for workouts, and this home dumbbell workout is an excellent way to go, especially if you want to use the dumbbells for building muscle.

Dumbbells are hugely popular for building strength and muscle mass, especially if you progress to heavier weights. Apart from the fact dumbbell workouts will eventually help you build muscle, they can also help prevent muscle asymmetries as you train and develop each side of your body simultaneously. Dumbbell workouts can improve your muscle stabilisation as numerous exercises engage your core to help maintain good form and avoid strain on vulnerable areas such as your lower back.

In the video above, everyone's favourite body coach, Joe Wicks, challenges us with a 23-minute, full-body, heavy dumbbell session. Joe performs 10 exercises lasting for 45 seconds, followed by a 25-second rest. These exercises should be completed for two circuits. The exercises featured in the video are:

Reverse lunge on each leg/ followed by a double bicep curl

Dumbbell snatch on each arm

Right arm thruster/followed by a squat

Push-up toe touches

Left arm thruster/followed by squat

Elbow plank

Floor press

Lateral plank walk

Lateral lunge

Shoulder press with a push bounce

Enjoyed this workout and are keen to try other heavy-dumbbell routines? We challenge you to take on this epic chest and shoulder muscle home workout or try the best dumbbell exercises for every body part as recommended by the Head of Sports Science at Sports Performance Lab, Erin Kloosterman.

Going hard on dumbbell use but want to avoid blistered palms? Protect your hands by wearing gym gloves. Lastly, if you enjoy using heavy dumbbells but would like more support for your back, using one of the best weight benches can help you prevent debilitating pain.