This smart sleep mask massages, plays music and eases facial tension

The Bob and Brad Eyeoasis 2 sleep mask could give Therabody a run for its money. It plays music and can help you fall asleep quickly, but it's its massaging features I'm most impressed by.

Sleep gadgets are taking over the bedroom. Some of the best mattresses even come with smart technology now, including beds that sense snoring and adjust your sleep position to open your air ways. But one thing I never expected to get smart features was sleep masks. But as I’ve now tested a few, I’m happy that smart sleep masks are becoming a trend.

One sleep mask that recently grabbed my attention was the Bob and Brad Eyeoasis 2. Bob and Brad are best known for their collection of best massage guns but it expanded into sleep or eye massagers in 2021 with the Eyeoasis 2.

The Bob and Brad Eyeoasis 2 Eye Massager is a heated eye massage that’s designed to help you sleep better and ease tension after a long day. It has five modes and four massage intensities to choose from, so you can use it to relax or wear it to fall asleep.

The Bob and Brad Eyeoasis 2 has a similar design to the Therabody SmartGoggles , in that its chunky size fits over the eyes and onto the forehead. It uses a double layer massage pad which reduces the pressure applied to the eyes and offers a cushioning feel. It has an elastic strap at the back which can be adjusted for comfort and stability.

While the Bob and Brad Eyeoasis 2 can be used for 15 minutes before bed every night, it’s arguably best used for massaging and stimulating the pressure points around the eyes. Using a combination of heat therapy and compression massage, the Bob and Brad Eyeoasis 2 is great for those who stare at a screen every day as it works to relieve eye strain, facial tension, headaches and even dry eye.

As you’ll find with most of today’s smart sleep masks, the Bob and Brad Eyeoasis 2 has a built-in speaker which plays white noise to help you relax. Users can also connect the Bob and Brad Eyeoasis 2 to their phone or tablet so they can play their own music playlists.

