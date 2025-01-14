This smart sleep headband is designed by neuroscientists to help treat insomnia

QUICK SUMMARY
Neurovalens displayed its Modius Sleep device at CES 2025.
The smart sleep headband is FDA-cleared and developed by neuroscientists to help treat chronic insomnia.
During CES 2025, Neurovalens showcased its Modius Sleep device, a smart medical headband which can help treat insomnia. Developed by neuroscientists and FDA-cleared, the Neurovalens Modius Sleep delivers electrical pulses to the head to induce sleep – but it might be tricky to get your hands on.
Sleep technology has come on leaps and bounds in the past few years. Now, there are smart mattresses that track your sleep and adjust your position to help with snoring, and wearable and non-wearable sleep trackers that analyse your sleep behaviours.
The advancements in sleep technology are all designed to help you sleep better and wake feeling more rested, but for those who experience insomnia, it can still be difficult to fall asleep. But Neurovalens, a medical device company, recently debuted its new sleep wearable that can help treat chronic insomnia.
The Neurovalens Modius Sleep is a FDA-cleared and non-invasive device that sits on your head and delivers electrical pulses to help induce sleep. It looks and acts like a headband, and is designed to be worn for 30 minutes every day around 1-2 hours before you plan to go to bed.
The Modius Sleep uses electrical vestibular nerve stimulation (VeNS) to stimulate nerves to indirectly influence the body’s circadian rhythms and hypothalamus – the part of your brain that controls bodily functions, like temperature. Receiving electric pulses to your head might sound a little scary, but many users reported a rocking feeling when wearing the Modius Sleep.
In the form of a headband, the Modius Sleep transmits this neurostimulation through two electrode pads which sit behind the ear. The pads are self-adhesive and are pretty unobtrusive, so you can comfortably sit with the Modius Sleep on while watching TV or doing other tasks.
Many studies have been conducted to look into this type of sleep technology, and the Modius Sleep has been developed and tested by neuroscientists. In Neurovalens’ latest study, the Modius Sleep was worn by participants for 30 minutes every day for four weeks, and 95% of the participants reported an improvement in their sleep. The Modius Sleep was also recently awarded the Sleep Tech Award for Sleep Disorders and Conditions by the National Sleep Foundation.
The Modius Sleep is definitely an interesting piece of sleep technology and research that could help people who experience insomnia or other sleep disorders. Having said that, the Modius Sleep could be hard to get your hands on, as you have to qualify to use it by completing a survey on the Neurovalens website.
