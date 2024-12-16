These 5 Lumie wake up lights make the perfect Christmas gift – and they've all had a massive price cut on Amazon

For a loved one who struggles with SAD or finds it tough to wake up on dark winter mornings, a wake up light can be a transformative Christmas gift. These innovative devices mimic a natural sunrise, gradually signalling the brain to reduce melatonin and boost cortisol levels, helping users wake up feeling refreshed and energised.

Lumie, a trusted leader in light therapy, offers some of the best wake up lights available. Its products consistently top T3’s wake up light guide, making them a reliable choice for thoughtful gifting. What's more is that many of these top-rated picks are currently discounted on Amazon, giving you the chance to save whilst choosing a gift that truly makes a difference.

Take a look for yourself:

Lumie Sunrise Alarm: was £49.99 now £34.66 at Amazon Lumie's latest wake up light is designed to create a gentle waking experience by gradually brightening over 30 minutes, and its alarm offers multiple sounds. The light can be adjusted to different colours, serving as both a mood light and bedside lamp.

Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300: was £149.99 now £108.99 at Amazon The Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 is T3's favourite wake up light, and there are many reasons why. It offers a range of brightness settings and alarm sounds, as well as an FM radio option. It also features a sunset simulation that gradually dims, designed to help users wind down before bed.

Lumie Bodyclock Spark 100: was £99 now £74.25 at Amazon Lumie's Bodyclock Spark 100 is a great option if you're looking for a simple wake up light. Although it lacks sound alarms or additional light colours, it’s designed to mimic natural light transitions effectively, making it an accessible option for those looking to improve their sleep routine.

Lumie Bodyclock Glow 150: was £119 now £85.49 at Amazon Just like other Lumie wake up lights, the Bodyclock Glow 150 gradually brightens over a customisable 20–90-minute period to ease you into waking, whilst the sunset simulation gently dims to prepare you for sleep. It also offers 10 sleep/wake sounds, including white noise.

Lumie Vitamin L : was £99 now £59.99 at Amazon Okay, you got us. The Lumie Vitamin L isn't the same as the other options on this list, but it is a compact light therapy lamp designed to boost mood, energy and focus by mimicking natural sunlight. It's ideal for combating SAD and winter blues, and can be positioned vertically or horizontally for convenient placement.

