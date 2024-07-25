I tried the Wim Hof breathing hack and I’ve never slept better

I tried the Wim Hof breathing hack and not only have I never slept better, but I’ve found it easier to feel energised in the morning.

Falling asleep can be tricky for some – which is why many people rely on TikTok sleep hacks to get to sleep at night. However, one thing that’s been tried and tested again and again is breathing techniques, which can have an incredible effect on helping your mind and body relax, ready for sleep.

As someone who writes about sleep for a living, I’ve tested my fair share of breathing techniques, including the 4-7-8 breathing hack and finger breathing . But one breathing exercise that’s been circulating recently is the Wim Hof breathing method.

Wim Hof or ‘The Iceman’ is a Dutch motivational speaker and extreme athlete, who’s probably best known for swimming under ice and his advocacy for cold therapy. He’s also known in the wellness industry for his breathing technique that he states can help improve sleep, reduce stress and air recovery.

Now, I hate being cold so if you want to know more about the benefits of ice baths , you’re better off asking Wim Hof yourself, but I was more than happy to test out the Wim Hof breathing method. So for a few nights, I got cosy on my best mattress and gave it a try – here’s what happened.

What is the Wim Hof breathing technique?

To do the Wim Hof Method , follow these steps:

1. Lie or sit down in a comfortable position and make sure your stomach can expand freely. Close your eyes and clear your mind.

2. Take a deep breath in through your nose (or mouth if you find this difficult) while pushing your stomach outwards. Breathe out through your mouth in a relaxed way – don’t force it out.

3. Repeat this for 30 breaths.

4. On your last breath, exhale most of your breath out from your mouth and then hold your breath for as long as you can.

5. Once you feel an urge to breathe, inhale fully and hold your breath for 15 seconds before releasing.

6. Repeat the cycle three - four times.

(Image credit: Elijah Hiett / Unsplash)

While many people practice this breathing hack before bed, it’s actually recommended to do the Wim Hof Method once you wake up or before a meal. However, it can be adopted into your lifestyle in a way that’s comfortable for you, and Wim Hof suggests playing around with the tempo, number of breaths and cycles so you don’t feel uncomfortable or light headed.

My experience with Wim Hof breathing

The Wim Hof method can be quite controversial – some people love it whereas others hate it. As some people struggle to breathe out their nose or tend to ‘reverse breathe’, it can be trickier to do, and holding your breath until your body starts to struggle can be a little off putting. However, it’s been found by many to improve their sleep, stress and energy levels, as well as a stronger immune system and better focus.

I decided to give the Wim Hof breathing hack a try when I was finding it hard to fall asleep one night. Again, while it’s suggested to try the method in the morning rather than the evening, focusing on your breath and the cycles can have a relaxing effect. It might be intense for some people, but I found that it helped calm me down and shift my focus when my mind was racing and I couldn’t fall asleep.

The first time I tried Wim Hof breathing, I found it a little difficult but I enjoyed having something to focus on rather than my inability to sleep. Throughout the testing, I tried to stick to using the method when I’d woken up in the night and couldn’t get back to sleep, and I found this to be the best use of Wim Hof breathing. I found it did help me sleep better and breathe more freely once I’d finished the cycles.

As Wim Hof practices the technique in the morning, I tried it after waking up in the morning and really enjoyed it. It made me feel less stressed, more energised and ready to take on the day. So, while it might not be for everyone, I enjoyed Wim Hof breathing and turn to it when I need to calm my mind in the night and give myself a boost of energy in the morning.