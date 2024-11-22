I tried the Therabody SleepMask and have never felt so relaxed

QUICK SUMMARY
Therabody has launched the Therabody SleepMask, a 100% blackout eye mask that’s scientifically proven to help you fall asleep. It’s lightweight, fits all face shapes and has three vibration patterns to play with.
The Therabody SleepMask is priced at £79 / $99.
Therabody has just launched its new Therabody SleepMask, a blackout eye mask that promises deeper sleep and less wake-ups throughout the night. I recently got to try out the Therabody SleepMask, and I’ve never felt more relaxed, and once I found out the price, it had to go straight in my basket.
While Therabody is best known for its massage guns and athletic recovery products, the brand has been expanding into wellness and beauty tech, with the launch of its Therabody TheraFace Mask and other facial therapy devices. Now, Therabody has launched its very own sleep mask, building off the success of its SmartGoggles and following research that looked into the UK’s sleep habits.
In a study conducted by Therabody, the brand found that 78% of the UK admitted to not prioritising a sleep routine, despite recognising that a lack of sleep can impact health. The findings went on to show that 91% of UK adults don’t actively try strategies to improve sleep, and two fifths of participants revealed that stress and anxiety was the primary cause preventing people from falling asleep.
With this in mind, Therabody launched the new Therabody SleepMask. Therabody states that the mask has been scientifically proven to help wearers fall asleep faster, wake up less through the night, as well as improving sleep quality and quantity.
As a blackout eye mask, the Therabody SleepMask blocks out 100% of light to minimise light disruptions and kick start your circadian rhythm. The mask also has three vibration patterns to choose from to help relax the body, which can be adjusted via the buttons on the side of the mask.
The Therabody SleepMask looks like a regular sleep mask, except it has technology hidden in the lining. It’s lightweight, made from comfortable materials, and it conforms to every face shape with a non-slip strap at the back.
I recently got to try the Therabody SleepMask at Therabody’s Rest and Restore Event. I go through phases with sleep masks where I love them or I hate them, but I’ve been finding it hard to get to sleep lately, so I was intrigued to see how the vibration patterns worked.
I tried the Therabody SleepMask while lying on a yoga mat and being led through breathing exercises, followed by a sound bath cycle. So, it’s safe to say I was already pretty relaxed! But I really noticed the impact the Therabody SleepMask had on my overall state of relaxation.
What I was most surprised about was that it was more the noise of the vibrations than the feel of them that made me feel more relaxed. The Therabody SleepMask doesn’t make a huge amount of noise, but the noise it does make follows the intensity of the vibrations, so as it revs up, so does the sound. It was melodic and soothing, so it’s definitely something I’m interested in trying out more to see if it’ll help me fall asleep – a full review is coming soon!
The Therabody SleepMask is available to buy for £79 / $99 at Therabody.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
