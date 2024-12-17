FoodMarble unveils breath analysis programme to enhance digestive health

QUICK SUMMARY FoodMarble has launched a new programme that empowers users to better manage digestive health and conditions, including IBS, SIBO and food intolerances. It's available now to existing FoodMarble members via a software update, and new customers can purchase the device and access the programme on the FoodMarble website.

FoodMarble, the pioneer behind the world’s first personal digestive tracker, has introduced a new programme that gives users greater control over their digestive health. Packed with advanced tools and features, it offers a significant breakthrough in managing conditions like IBS, SIBO and food intolerances, and is expected to be amongst the best personalised nutrition tests in no time at all.

Launched in 2021, the FoodMarble AIRE 2 measures fermentation levels in the digestive system, helping users understand how their gut processes food. The new programme builds upon its success, guiding users through three key stages to improve digestive health.

The new programme is available immediately to all existing FoodMarble members via a software update, and new customers can purchase the FoodMarble device and access the programme on FoodMarble's website.

FoodMarble AIRE 2 (Image credit: FoodMarble)

As mentioned, the programme guides users through three structured stages designed to improve digestive health. The Baseline stage monitors the body's natural response to a typical diet, the Reset stage identifies and eliminates foods that may trigger symptoms, and the Discovery stage tests specific foods to better understand their impact on the digestive system.

The programme also introduces a range of new features, including personalised profiles, barcode food scanning and RDA Rings to track users' daily FODMAP intake.

"At FoodMarble, we’re dedicated to helping people take control of their digestive health,” said Aonghus Shortt, CEO of FoodMarble. “This programme is a major step forward, providing users with smarter tools and deeper insights. We can’t wait to see the positive impact these innovations will have.”