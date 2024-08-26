Fitness coach reveals 5 small lifestyle changes for a longer life – they're a lot easier than you'd think

When it comes to improving your overall health, it's practically impossible to see a physical change overnight. You may be wanting to boost your immune system, improve your sleep quality or lose a few unwanted pounds, but either way, it's going to take time for you to see the results.

That being said, there are still a few things we can learn to adopt that will help speed up the process. According to a recent study published by the BMJ found that certain small day-to-day changes can add up to five years onto your lifespan and offset life-shortening genetics by 62%.

With this in mind, I spoke to Joanna Dase, a global fitness coach at Curves. She shared with me five small lifestyle tweaks anyone can adopt that will contribute towards a longer life and reduce the risk of developing health conditions. With over 30 years of experience in the fitness industry, her advice helps to set achievable and long-lasting healthy habits.

1. Take the hilly route

Due to the higher elevation, choosing the hilly route instead of a flat path helps increase the resistance during your daily walk. Whether its during your commute or a casual walk, climbing at an incline helps to challenge your cardiovascular system and helps you burn more calories.

As lung health improves over time, the risk of chronic lung and heart disease decreases due to better oxygen delivery throughout the body. Oxygen is vital for energy production, so this will help combat symptoms of fatigue too.

Walking downhill can provide your body with benefits too, especially as it trains your body in deceleration and makes use of different muscles and joints. As people age, downhill walking is important as it can help prevent injury.

2. Swap pudding for a starter

Dessert can add anywhere between 300-800 calories to your meal and are typically rich in refined sugars and unhealthy fats. So, instead of finishing your meal with a sugary dessert, opt for a healthy starter. This could be a small salad, a bowl of soup, or a serving of vegetables.

When overconsumed, processed desserts such as ice-cream, cake and cookies have been linked to a variety of health issues including obesity, heart disease and diabetes. Starting your meal with a nutritious starter helps to control appetite, making overeating during the main course less likely.

Of course, dessert can still be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet, but focusing on nutrient-rich foods throughout the day is essential for overall wellbeing.

3. Pack in the protein

Protein has a higher thermic effect compared to fats and carbohydrates, meaning your body uses more energy to digest it. This increased energy expenditure can help boost your metabolism which means your body can burn more calories while at rest. As well as this, as you age, maintaining muscle mass becomes increasingly important for mobility. Protein helps preserve muscle mass, decreasing your risk of falls and fractures as you get older.

Also, adequate protein intake aids the immune system in producing more antibodies to fight off infections. Prioritise eating more protein in the morning as this can help regulate blood sugar levels and set you up for a day of steadier energy.

4. Limit screen time

Allocating time for a digital detox, even if it’s just for 15 minutes a day, can allow for a mental reset. Excessive screen time can lead to a cognitive overload, decreasing attention span and affecting sleep quality due to blue light exposure. This can also increase stress levels, contributing to health conditions such as depression and anxiety.

During these time periods, engage in activities that stimulate the mind such as reading or problem-solving with puzzles, wordsearches or sudoku. This will help maintain cognitive health and reduce the risk of cognitive decline as you age.

5. Get regular health checkups

It can be easy to postpone healthcare appointments or forget to schedule them altogether, but making this a consistent habit can help monitor your health and catch potential issues early.

Routine screenings and tests can identify risk factors for chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes, and cancer before they become more serious, so it’s important to prioritise checkups in your calendar. Regular discussions with a healthcare professional about your lifestyle habits can provide tailored guidance to help you live a longer, happier and healthier life.

