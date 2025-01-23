This is not a drill – Shark's brand new cordless vacuum has had a huge £150 price cut

The Shark PowerDetect is only a few months old

(Image credit: Shark)
Finding a brand new product in a sale is a rarity. Most discounts tend to feature best-sellers that top shopping lists or older models being cleared out for newer releases, but that doesn't mean it's entirely impossible.

That’s why I was genuinely stunned to spot Shark’s latest model amongst its January offers. Not only is it included in the sale, but it’s also received a substantial £150 price cut, bringing it down to an impressive £349.99.

Shark PowerDetect: was £499.99 now £349.99 at Shark UK

Only a few months old, the Shark PowerDetect is one of the newest appliances we've seen discounted for a while.

The Shark PowerDetect succeeds the widely acclaimed Shark Detect Pro, a top-rated cordless vacuum launched in 2023. Whilst retaining the advanced sensor technology of its predecessor, the PowerDetect introduces notable enhancements, including extended runtime and the innovative DirectionDetect feature. Its Flex technology also ensures effortless cleaning of hard-to-reach areas and allows for compact, space-saving storage.

I tested the Shark PowerDetect only a few weeks ago, so check out the full review for more information.

