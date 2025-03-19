This handheld UV mattress vacuum cleaner is the spring cleaning essential you can't miss

The sun's starting to shine a little brighter, which can only mean one thing – spring cleaning season is upon us. Whether you've already started or haven't quite found the motivation yet, now's the perfect time to take stock of your appliances and gadgets.

For me, spring cleaning isn't just a seasonal task – it's an year-round ritual thanks to my job reviewing household products. So, when I say I know a thing or two about the best tools for the job, I mean it. That's exactly why this Hoover product recently caught my eye.

Yep, you guessed it... it's a vacuum cleaner. However, the Hoover 4-in-1 Mattress Cleaner is no ordinary vacuum – it's specially designed to tackle the best mattresses. We actually reviewed it last year where it earned an impressive four stars, but keep reading to find out why you should consider it for yourself.

(Image credit: Future)

The Hoover 4-in-1 Mattress Cleaner goes beyond just sucking up dust. Its standout feature has to be its UV-C light technology, which kills bacteria, allergens and dust mites without relying on harsh chemicals. The UV light only activates when the wheels make contact with the surface you're cleaning, and an LED indicator switches from red to green once the area is thoroughly clean – so you know exactly when to stop.

It also features HEPA filtration, which captures 99.9% of fine particles, preventing them from being released back into the air. Plus, the Beater Bar Agitation helps loosen embedded dust for a deeper clean.

Now, fair warning – it is a corded vacuum, so moving it from room to room may require a bit of patience. However, if you're happy to keep your best cordless vac for the floors, this one's a great choice for keeping your mattress fresh and hygienic.

With an RRP of £119.99 (currently £99 with code MATTRESS-TWENTY) it's a solid investment for your cleaning arsenal. If you're interested, head over to Hoover's website and check it out.