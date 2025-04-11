The Henry cordless vacuum cleaner just dropped to its lowest price in months
This is a fantastic deal
It’s almost impossible to talk about the best vacuum cleaners without mentioning the iconic Henry Vacuum Cleaner. With its powerful suction, trusted reliability, and that unmistakable cheeky smile, Henry has become a beloved household staple across the globe. However, what many people don’t realise is that Henry has gone cordless – and it’s a game-changer.
In 2022, Numatic launched the Henry Quick, a cordless stick vacuum that introduced disposable bags for completely mess-free emptying. The response was overwhelmingly positive, and in 2023, the brand took it a step further with the Henry Quick Pet, specially designed to handle pet hair and fluff with ease.
However, whilst browsing Amazon’s Deals of the Day, I spotted the Henry Quick Pet at nearly 40% off – one of the best prices we’ve seen in a while. If you’ve been on the fence, this might be the nudge you’ve been waiting for.
Love cordless cleaning, but hate dirty emptying? This Henry Quick Pet deal is the one for you. Grab it for nearly 40% off whilst you still can.
The Henry Quick comes equipped with handy attachments, including a crevice tool and combination floor head, making it versatile enough for everything from hardwood floors to tight corners.
However, the standout feature remains those sealed disposable bags, which eliminate the usual mess of emptying a dust bin. It’s a perfect option for allergy sufferers or anyone who just prefers a cleaner, more hygienic experience.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
