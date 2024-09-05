Roborock knocks it out of the park with a new smarter and very slimline robo vac

When I recently reviewed the Roborock Qrevo Master I loved most aspects of it, but it was quite big and bulky. Today at IFA 2024, though, my prayers have been answered in the shape of the new Roborock Qrevo Slim robo vac.



Unveiled in sweltering heat and amid construction chaos prior to the tech show opening proper, this dinky vac looks awesome. And, as company executives battled to tell us across the showroom floor, this is one of the most svelte robot vacuums you'll be able to buy when it arrives next year.



It stands just 8.cm tall, which means it’s going to be even better at getting into those tight spaces than other models in the range, with revised brush technology aimed at getting into those tricky corners better than ever.



Along with slimline dimensions, the Roborock Qrevo Slim robo vac packs a formidable specification that puts it up there with the best robot vacuum models. There’s a StarSight Autonomous System, alongside the new 3D Time of Flight (ToF) navigation setup, which according to Roborock execs will see the appliance deliver ‘advanced navigation, obstacle recognition and robust suction’.

Roborock boosts its range still further

(Image credit: Roborock)

While it’s also celebrating its tenth anniversary, Roborock is boosting its product range with both the Qrevo Curv and Qrevo Edge too. This dynamic duo sound well suited to anyone with a home that doesn’t benefit from seamless hard floors. They’re able to automatically handle height adjustments, which means either one will be able to handle your rugs and thicker pile carpets right on up to 4cm high, no less.



These robot vacuums will also take on loose hair much more effectively, thanks to a new Dual Anti-Tangle System. This has been engineered to cope with those endless bundles of hair that plague some households, usually from people but also from pets. The new system is supplemented by the DuoDivide Main Brush and FlexiArm Arc Side Brush, meaning that hair headaches should be a thing of the past. They’re powerful too, with 18,500Pa HyperForce suction.



What’s more, both appliances feature the Multifunctional Dock 3.0, which boasts a 75°C hot mop washing feature that can get rid of over 99.99% of bacteria.

Roborock handhelds and washer dryers too

(Image credit: Roborock)

Roborock isn’t just about robot vacs though and company executives also took the dust covers off the Roborock H5, which is a handheld vacuum. The big attraction of this machine is its featherlight weight of just 1.82kg, but there’s also beefy 158AW suction and a complex nine cycle dust separation capability.



If all that wasn’t enough, the Roborock Zeo Lite was announced, which is a smart washer dryer. However, considering the sweltering conditions during the unveiling ceremony, it’s a shame Roborock don’t produce an air conditioner. One for next year maybe?



UK pricing for all the new products should be announced in due course, prior to their arrival in 2025.