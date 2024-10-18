Hoover's new robot vacuum cleaner is here, and it can map your entire home in under 10 minutes

QUICK SUMMARY
Hoover has launched its first-ever robot vacuum cleaner, the HG4. It boasts a variety of top-performing features, including its ability to map an entire home in under 10 minutes.
The HG4 has an affordable price point, coming in at £249. It's available to buy directly from Hoover, and comes in two different colourways.
Widely regarded as the undisputed leader in the floor-cleaning market, Hoover has officially announced the release of its first-ever robot vacuum cleaner. The HG4 is designed to clean methodically whilst detecting and avoiding obstacles, leaving users with incredible results.
The launch represents a shift from Hoover's best cordless vacuum cleaners, but it's clearly a well-considered move that's in line with the growing demand for robot vacuums.
The Hoover HG4 is priced at £249, making it an affordable choice compared to other models. It can be purchased from Hoover's website directly, and it's available in Iron Gray or Urban Black.
One impressive feature is the HG4's ability to create the first map in under 10 minutes, giving users the ability to name to each room, split or merge them, add no-go areas or virtual walls. Its LIDAR navigation continuously scans, learns and updates the map's layout, and anti-fall-down sensors allow it to detect and avoid steps or stairs.
The HG4 is is suitable for carpets and hard floors, and can climb onto rugs up to 2cm tall. Limited movability is a common issue for even the best robot vacuum cleaners, so it's great to see Hoover focus on this in particular. It also has a low noise level; only 65 dBA in Quiet mode, or 74 dBA in Max mode.
Antony Peart, Director of Brands and Communications at Haier Europe said, “Hoover’s HG4 is a game changer in the robotic vacuum marketplace. If offers all floor type cleaning with powerful suction and can create a map of your home in under 10 minutes. We are so proud of this development for Hoover and hope it will bring a lot to people’s homes in terms of cleaning efficiency.”
