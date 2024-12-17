ThermoPro upgrades its meat thermometer with its most precise sensors yet

QUICK SUMMARY
ThermoPro has launched its latest meat thermometer.
The ThermoPro TempSpike Pro offers complete precision with its multi-sensor, colour-coded probes and dual connectivity.
ThermoPro has just launched its new meat thermometer, and it might be its most precise model yet. The ThermoPro TempSpike Pro has multi-sensor and colour-coded probes that offer precise measurements, and are perfect for grilling, baking and roasting.
Having one of the best meat thermometers to hand makes home cooking that much easier and more professional – and with Christmas coming up, using one for the roast turkey can make all the difference over whether you have bone dry or succulent meat.
Meat thermometers work by being inserted into meat, fish or other ingredients and use sensors to read the internal temperature. But the new ThermoPro TempSpike Pro Wireless Meat Thermometer does one better, as it uses a modular probe system with four advanced sensors for the readings.
The ThermoPro TempSpike Pro has three internal sensors at the tip and one ambient air sensor at the handle. The customisable probes lock into place and will read precise temperatures inside the meat and the ambient heat of the oven or grill. When used alongside the app, the probes give you real-time temperature readings, and they’re heat proof to 1050°F.
My favourite feature of the ThermoPro TempSpike Pro is its colour coded probes. Available in a two or four pack, the ThermoPro TempSpike Pro has different coloured handles for easy identification of each ingredient. This is especially useful in the app, as you can read the heat of the black, white, red and yellow probes which may all be cooking at the same time but have different cooking times and temperatures.
Speaking of the app, the ThermoPro TempSpike Pro has dual Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. Its unlimited Wi-Fi range and 600-ft Bluetooth range means you can monitor your cooking from anywhere, and the ThermoPro TempSpike Pro also has a detachable display for more control but without your phone.
The ThermoPro TempSpike Pro is available to buy at ThermoPro and Amazon for $169.99 for the two probe option or $259.99 for four probes. At Amazon, you can get 30% off when you use the code BUYTHERMOPRO. As of writing, no UK availability or pricing has been confirmed.
