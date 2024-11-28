Your old Nest Cams have finally been added to the Google Home app

QUICK SUMMARY
Google has added the Nest Cam IQ Indoor and Outdoor cameras to the Google Home app.
This is part of a continued effort to move away from the Nest app, although the cameras can be managed on both Nest and Google Home apps.
If you have an older Google Nest Cam, you’ll be happy to know that it’s finally been added to the Google Home app. The cameras in question – the Nest Cam IQ Indoor and Nest Cam IQ Outdoor – are now available to manage on the Google Home app, so you can control all your Nest cameras in one place.
Google Nest Cams are amongst some of the best security cameras on the market. While its Cam Indoor and Cam Outdoor products have continued to expand, Google discontinued the Nest IQ models in 2021 but owners of the IQ Indoor and IQ Outdoor cameras could still use them.
The only slight catch about continuing to use the IQ cameras – see our Nest Cam IQ review for our opinion on the old camera – is that it could only be done on the Nest app. While this doesn’t sound like a huge issue, Google has been focusing on migrating away from the Nest app and making the Google Home app its main priority and go-to application.
Now, old Nest Cam IQ users can add their cameras to the Google Home app. Cameras launched as early as 2015 can now be transferred over from Nest to Google Home, so you no longer have to switch between the two apps to view and control all your camera feeds.
Once you’ve transferred the Nest Cam IQs over to the Google Home app, you can control all your Nest devices in one place, and create automations. You can also view live streams from all your Nest cameras via the Favourites tab and on phones, tablets and TVs.
It seems the wait has finally paid off for old Nest Cam users, but this update is only available in Google Home’s Public Preview. If you’re signed up for Public Preview, you should be instructed on how to transfer your IQ cameras over to Google Home. For those who haven’t signed up to Public Preview, you can do so in the Google Home app or its website.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
This hidden Atari retro games console deal is the best I've seen – and it's from an unlikely source
The Atari GameStation Pro includes more than 200 classic games
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This 6-camera Swann security system is now $140 off in this Black Friday deal
Upgrade your home security with up to 50% off Swann security in the Black Friday sales
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This 6-camera Swann security system is now $140 off in this Black Friday deal
Upgrade your home security with up to 50% off Swann security in the Black Friday sales
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
AI-powered Google Nest upgrade simplifies finding familiar faces
Google Nest cameras getting huge AI upgrade, thanks to Gemini
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Google Nest’s new thermostat has better controls than before – thanks to this handy comfort feature
I only want the new Google Nest Learning Thermostat because of this accessory
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
eufyCam S3 Pro review: a smarter dual camera solution
This home security camera bundle works a treat although it comes with a high price tag that is thankfully justified
By Rob Clymo Published
-
Ring upgrades its subscription service with 24/7 recording and doorbell calls
Ring announces five new subscription features to the Ring Home app
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Google Home app upgrade makes it easier to control the upcoming Nest thermostat
Google Home app gets a stylish upgrade, ready for the new Nest thermostat
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Google updates its Nest cameras and doorbell with better detection and support than before
Google is rolling out updates in Public Preview for Nest Cam and Hello users
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
New Google Nest Learning Thermostat leaks – will it finally have touch controls?
The fourth generation of the Google Nest Learning Thermostat has been leaked
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published