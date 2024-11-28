Your old Nest Cams have finally been added to the Google Home app

QUICK SUMMARY Google has added the Nest Cam IQ Indoor and Outdoor cameras to the Google Home app. This is part of a continued effort to move away from the Nest app, although the cameras can be managed on both Nest and Google Home apps.

If you have an older Google Nest Cam, you’ll be happy to know that it’s finally been added to the Google Home app. The cameras in question – the Nest Cam IQ Indoor and Nest Cam IQ Outdoor – are now available to manage on the Google Home app, so you can control all your Nest cameras in one place.

Google Nest Cams are amongst some of the best security cameras on the market. While its Cam Indoor and Cam Outdoor products have continued to expand, Google discontinued the Nest IQ models in 2021 but owners of the IQ Indoor and IQ Outdoor cameras could still use them.

The only slight catch about continuing to use the IQ cameras – see our Nest Cam IQ review for our opinion on the old camera – is that it could only be done on the Nest app. While this doesn’t sound like a huge issue, Google has been focusing on migrating away from the Nest app and making the Google Home app its main priority and go-to application.

Now, old Nest Cam IQ users can add their cameras to the Google Home app. Cameras launched as early as 2015 can now be transferred over from Nest to Google Home, so you no longer have to switch between the two apps to view and control all your camera feeds.

Once you’ve transferred the Nest Cam IQs over to the Google Home app, you can control all your Nest devices in one place, and create automations. You can also view live streams from all your Nest cameras via the Favourites tab and on phones, tablets and TVs.

It seems the wait has finally paid off for old Nest Cam users, but this update is only available in Google Home’s Public Preview. If you’re signed up for Public Preview, you should be instructed on how to transfer your IQ cameras over to Google Home. For those who haven’t signed up to Public Preview, you can do so in the Google Home app or its website.