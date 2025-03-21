SwitchBot is finally expanding its Home Assistant support – here's how it'll improve your smart home

QUICK SUMMARY SwitchBot is expanding its Home Assistant support, with over 45 products across three lines becoming compatible in the first half of the year. This integration allows seamless automation and centralised management of SwitchBot devices through Home Assistant, which is an open-source smart home platform.

SwitchBot has announced that it is expanding its Home Assistant support this year, enhancing integration between SwitchBot devices and the Home Assistant platform. The move has been a long time coming, especially for smart home enthusiasts who rely on Home Assistant to keep their devices and gadgets automated.

More than 45 products across three different product lines will be integrated with Home Assistant compatibility in the first half of 2025. A full list of supported devices is available on the SwitchBot website, with 12 products already able to access automation features. The next wave of integrations will begin in April, starting with the SwitchBot Roller Shade.

The SwitchBot Adjustable Smart Roller Shades are next on the list (Image credit: SwitchBot)

Home Assistant is an open-source smart home platform that supports local control and highly customisable automation. With this expansion, SwitchBot devices can be integrated with Home Assistant via plugins or third-party connections, enabling centralised management and more seamless automation.

If you're wondering where Matter fits into this, most SwitchBot products are already Matter-compatible, meaning they can connect to various smart home ecosystems. However, SwitchBot products that support Matter can now connect directly to Home Assistant through the Matter protocol. Looking ahead, more SwitchBot products will gain Matter support, further streamlining integration with Home Assistant.

This is a definitely a work in progress, so stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development. We'd also recommend keeping an eye on the SwitchBot website for further information.