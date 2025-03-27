Starting a smart home? I'm an expert and this is the smart speaker you should buy
It comes down to three options
Starting your smart home from scratch can feel overwhelming – especially if you’re not sure where to begin. With so many platforms and gadgets out there, it’s easy to get stuck before you even start.
In my guide to choosing your first smart home gadget, it's clear that the best place to start is with a smart speaker. This is because they serve as the central command hub, allowing you to seamlessly sync and manage additional products through the speaker itself.
Today, I’m going to walk you through the best smart speaker for you. There are plenty of options, but I’m narrowing it down to my top three favourites. Hopefully, by the end, your smart home will be up and running in no time.
Choosing a smart speaker depends on your ecosystem and what you want from your smart home, so that's something you need to establish first. If you've already chosen your platform, here’s a quick guide based on the major smart speakers.
1. Amazon Echo (Alexa)
In my opinion, the Amazon Echo is the best smart speaker for home automation. It’s compatible with the widest range of smart home devices and is particularly great if you love setting up routines and automations.
For a compact and budget-friendly option, the Echo Dot is a solid choice. However, I personally prefer the Echo Spot since it doubles as a stylish alarm clock. If you want a smart display, the Echo Show adds a screen for extra functionality.
2. Google Nest
If you’re already deep into Google’s ecosystem, the Google Nest lineup is a great fit. It offers excellent voice recognition and is particularly strong when it comes to answering questions.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Whilst it does support smart home control, Google Nest isn’t as widely compatible with third-party smart home devices as Alexa. If you’re after a smaller, budget-friendly option, the Nest Mini is a great pick, whilst the Nest Audio provides better sound quality.
3. Apple Homepod (Siri)
For Apple users who prioritise privacy and premium sound quality, the Apple HomePod is the best option. It seamlessly integrates with iPhones, HomeKit and Apple Music, making it ideal for those already invested in the Apple ecosystem.
Whilst Apple’s smart speakers offer strong privacy protections and high-end audio, they also come with limited third-party smart home compatibility. If you’re looking for an entry-level option, the HomePod Mini is a more affordable way to get started, whilst the full-sized HomePod delivers exceptional sound quality.
So...which is best?
If you're unsure which smart speaker to choose, I’d strongly recommend going with Alexa for the best smart home compatibility. Google Nest is perfect if you rely heavily on Google services, whilst Apple HomePod is the ideal choice for Apple users who prioritise premium sound quality.
I'll let you in a small secret – I’m an Alexa fan myself. However, setting up a smart home is incredibly personal, so what works for me might not be the best fit for you. That means you should go with the option that feels right for you and your needs.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Try these 7 standing Pilates exercises to build a more stable and stronger body
This low-impact standing routine is ideal if you struggle with floor-based exercises
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Christopher Ward and Mr Jones Watches just teamed up for a killer moonphase watch
The Celestial combines two of our favourite brands in one watch
By Sam Cross Published
-
Forget keys – Xiaomi's new smart lock has you covered with 9 different entry modes
It's an all-in-one security solution
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
IKEA’s latest smart home gadget just leaked – and it's a complete game-changer
I'm seriously excited about this one
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This Samsung SmartThings and Philips Hue integration makes it easier to control your smart lights
Samsung SmartThings and Philips Hue team up for easier lighting controls than before
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
SwitchBot is finally expanding its Home Assistant support – here's how it'll improve your smart home
It's been a long time coming
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Your Amazon Echo smart speakers are losing key privacy feature – and Alexa+ is to blame
Amazon is removing this Alexa privacy feature, and people aren’t happy
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Govee's new smart string lights are nearly here – and the design is my favourite so far
They've appeared on the CSA website and Amazon
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Apple's Homepod with display still expected in months, regardless of Siri issues
Will we see it teased at WWDC25?
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Nuki's new smart lock is drastically different to its predecessor – but still more affordable
Introducing the Smart Lock Pro (5th Gen)
By Lizzie Wilmot Published