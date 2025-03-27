Starting a smart home? I'm an expert and this is the smart speaker you should buy

Starting your smart home from scratch can feel overwhelming – especially if you’re not sure where to begin. With so many platforms and gadgets out there, it’s easy to get stuck before you even start.

In my guide to choosing your first smart home gadget, it's clear that the best place to start is with a smart speaker. This is because they serve as the central command hub, allowing you to seamlessly sync and manage additional products through the speaker itself.

Today, I’m going to walk you through the best smart speaker for you. There are plenty of options, but I’m narrowing it down to my top three favourites. Hopefully, by the end, your smart home will be up and running in no time.

Choosing a smart speaker depends on your ecosystem and what you want from your smart home, so that's something you need to establish first. If you've already chosen your platform, here’s a quick guide based on the major smart speakers.

1. Amazon Echo (Alexa)

In my opinion, the Amazon Echo is the best smart speaker for home automation. It’s compatible with the widest range of smart home devices and is particularly great if you love setting up routines and automations.

For a compact and budget-friendly option, the Echo Dot is a solid choice. However, I personally prefer the Echo Spot since it doubles as a stylish alarm clock. If you want a smart display, the Echo Show adds a screen for extra functionality.

2. Google Nest

If you’re already deep into Google’s ecosystem, the Google Nest lineup is a great fit. It offers excellent voice recognition and is particularly strong when it comes to answering questions.

Whilst it does support smart home control, Google Nest isn’t as widely compatible with third-party smart home devices as Alexa. If you’re after a smaller, budget-friendly option, the Nest Mini is a great pick, whilst the Nest Audio provides better sound quality.

3. Apple Homepod (Siri)

For Apple users who prioritise privacy and premium sound quality, the Apple HomePod is the best option. It seamlessly integrates with iPhones, HomeKit and Apple Music, making it ideal for those already invested in the Apple ecosystem.

Whilst Apple’s smart speakers offer strong privacy protections and high-end audio, they also come with limited third-party smart home compatibility. If you’re looking for an entry-level option, the HomePod Mini is a more affordable way to get started, whilst the full-sized HomePod delivers exceptional sound quality.

So...which is best?

If you're unsure which smart speaker to choose, I’d strongly recommend going with Alexa for the best smart home compatibility. Google Nest is perfect if you rely heavily on Google services, whilst Apple HomePod is the ideal choice for Apple users who prioritise premium sound quality.

I'll let you in a small secret – I’m an Alexa fan myself. However, setting up a smart home is incredibly personal, so what works for me might not be the best fit for you. That means you should go with the option that feels right for you and your needs.