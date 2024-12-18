New study reveals the huge security flaw that homeowners are overlooking in the winter

During the winter months, home security is more important than ever, as the extended hours of darkness are an opportune time for potential intruders to try their luck. While many homeowners take more drastic security measures during this time, there is one major security flaw that many people are overlooking in the winter.
In a recent study conducted by security experts at Yale, 53% of Brits reported that they were more home security conscious as the nights are darker during the winter. But despite this heightened awareness, Yale’s research also revealed a security hole that was being easily overlooked: the front door.
According to the study, 23% of Brits said they don’t lock their front door while they’re at home, and 30% reported that they don’t change the locks when moving into a new place. Along the same line, over a third of people said at least one person has a spare key to their home, while 1 in 11 homeowners leave a spare key outside their house every day, despite the clear security risks.
But it’s not all doom and gloom. Other responses from the study found that 79% of homeowners always ensure their back door and windows are locked during the winter, while over half of respondents say that they take additional precautions like using outdoor motion lighting to ensure their home is safe.
Following the results of the study, I spoke to Karl Woolley, Head of Product Management at Yale who said that “earlier and darker nights can provide more cover for burglars to approach homes undetected. Simple measures such as ensuring all doors and windows are locked or installing security lights or cameras outside are a great first step in improving home security.”
Aside from keeping doors and windows locked even when you’re in the house, a good way to tighten your home security is by investing in smart home technology. Installing both an indoor and outdoor security camera can help deter intruders while also capturing footage that can lead to potential arrests if a break-in happens.
Similarly, a video doorbell can also be used as part of your security set-up. While video doorbells like the Yale Smart Video Doorbell ensure you never miss a delivery again, they also have motion detection cameras that record who’s at your door – and if you’re one of the 23% that don’t lock their front doors, this can definitely come in handy!
Speaking of locking your door, you might think that giving out spare keys to friends and family is convenient but it can “increase the risk of your keys being lost,” says Yale. “Similarly, leaving a key outside the home makes it easier for burglars to gain access.”
To avoid these concerns, you might want to consider investing in a smart lock or smart fingerprint keypad. If you lose your keys, a smart lock can unlock and lock your front door via your smartphone and other technology, while a fingerprint keypad allows you to open the door using your fingerprint or create a temporary entry code for guests.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
