Lockly's new smart lock is the ultimate combination of luxury and high security

Lockly has unveiled an impressive lineup of smart home products at CES 2025, with its latest addition to the best smart locks cementing its position as an industry leader. Whilst there are a number of new offerings within the launch, it's the Styla Designer Handlebar Deadbolt that stands out as a true game changer.
Made for homeowners who value a seamless blend of aesthetics, security and functionality, the Styla introduces a sophisticated elegance rarely seen in the smart lock category. Unlike many bulky or intrusive alternatives on the market, the Styla offers a sleek, understated design that enhances both form and function.
It will be available in the US later this year with an RRP of $699.99 (approximately £550) – a global release date has yet to be announced.
The Lockly Styla boasts an array of advanced features, including a vertically designed PIN Genie rotating keypad for enhanced security and convenience. It is equipped with a 2K HD video camera featuring motion sensors, a 3D biometric fingerprint sensor thoughtfully positioned on the back of the handle, and an integrated two-way intercom. Additionally, its colour night vision ensures 24/7 visibility, whilst an interior grip-handle one-touch sensor allows users to unlock the door effortlessly as they exit their home.
Also debuting at CES is the Lockly Vision Prestige Duet Series, Lockly's first video smart lock with integrated WiFi. This groundbreaking device combines the cutting-edge features of Lockly’s Visage and Vision Zeno Series, offering advanced facial recognition, 2K and HD wide-angle video cameras and a two-way intercom.
