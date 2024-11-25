Huawei drops the price of its most popular smartwatches in time for Black Friday week

Huawei is slashing prices on its feature-packed smartwatches just in time for the holiday season, and these offers are too good to pass up. The tech brand joined the ranks of other companies rolling out their Black Friday deals early this year, which we can’t be happier about!
The two deals that we think are worth highlighting are on the best smartwatches from Huawei: the Watch Fit 3 and the Watch 4. Both are cheaper for Black Friday, and better still, you get a free strap with the purchase for free. Here are the deals:
For under £100, this smartwatch packs features like heart rate monitoring, workout modes, and an impressive battery life, making it a steal for fitness enthusiasts and casual users alike. Available in Black, Pink, Grey, and Moon White. Save 35% now!
The Huawei Watch Fit 3 is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a lightweight smartwatch with robust fitness features at an unbeatable price. Its vibrant AMOLED display ensures crisp visuals, while its long-lasting battery supports up to 10 days of use on a single charge. Packed with 97 workout modes, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking, it’s ideal for fitness enthusiasts and casual users alike. With £40 off and a free strap, this is a must-have deal.
Huawei’s flagship Watch 4 series offers premium materials, stunning designs, and advanced health tracking. Its sleek AMOLED display, professional-grade fitness features, and multi-day battery life make it a perfect blend of form and function.
The Huawei Watch 4 is a premium smartwatch that merges cutting-edge technology with an elegant design. Its stunning AMOLED display offers crystal-clear visuals, while the durable materials, like stainless steel, provide a polished, luxurious feel.
This smartwatch excels in health monitoring, featuring advanced metrics like blood oxygen, heart rate, and stress tracking. With a wide array of fitness modes and intelligent workout coaching, it’s ideal for active lifestyles. Its impressive battery life and eSIM support add to its convenience, enabling independent connectivity.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
