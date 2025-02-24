Govee's new Matter-compatible smart bulb has arrived in the US – and it's surprisingly affordable
It's cheaper than its predecessor
QUICK SUMMARY
Govee's new BR30 E26 Smart LED Colored Light Bulb is now Matter-compatible, retaining dimmable lighting and adjustable color temperature.
It’s available in a 2-pack ($29.99), 4-pack ($45.99) and 6-pack ($69.99) online.
Govee has launched its latest BR30 E26 Smart LED Colored Light Bulb in the US, now featuring Matter compatibility. This updated model retains many of the key features of its predecessor, including dimmable lighting and an adjustable color temperature, making it a strong contender among the best smart bulbs available.
Despite the addition of Matter support, the new BR30 E26 bulb is surprisingly more affordable than the previous model. It does have a lower peak brightness of 850 lumens (down from 1,200 lumens) and reduced wattage at 9.5W (previously 11.5W), but the inclusion of Matter significantly expands its functionality.
The launch comes on the heels of Govee’s unveiling of three new smart lighting products at CES 2025, reinforcing its momentum in what is shaping up to be a standout year for the smart home brand.
As a Matter-compatible device, the new smart bulb seamlessly integrates with a wide range of smart home ecosystems, enabling remote app-based controls and voice commands. Additionally, the Govee Home app offers features like timers, scheduling and over 50 preset scenes, including music sync modes.
The new Govee BR30 E26 Smart LED Colored Light Bulb is available online as a 2-pack, 4-pack or 6-pack, for $29.99, $45.99 and $69.99 respectively. Customers who purchase before the end of February can also take advantage of in-page coupons, saving between $8 and $15.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
