Got the Alexa+ rollout email but still waiting for the update? Here’s why

Just about everyone knows by now that Alexa+ has arrived in the UK, bringing with it a new and improved version of Alexa that’s designed to become one of the best AI assistants yet. It’s left many people eagerly waiting, especially after Amazon stated that the rollout would begin last week. However, for those who still haven’t seen it arrive on their device, things have felt a little unclear.

Over the past few days, it’s become pretty clear that Amazon is prioritising its newer models, particularly the range of Echo devices that launched last September. Owners of devices like the Echo Dot Max and Echo Show 8 (4th gen) received the update email almost immediately after the announcement, prompting them to start the update through the Alexa app. In some cases, Alexa has even initiated the process itself by asking users whether they’re ready to update.

However, for those who haven’t heard anything yet – or who received the email saying Alexa+ was coming but still don’t have access to the update – you’re probably wondering what’s going on.

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(Image credit: Amazon)

As mentioned, it appears Amazon is rolling the update out to newer devices first, which is likely why many other models haven’t received it yet. Amazon has already confirmed that only a small number of devices won’t be compatible, but the unsupported models are mostly older devices released between 2014 and 2018, so the majority of users should still be eligible.

What this means is that if your device is newer than those early models but older than the latest Echo lineup, you may just need to wait a little longer. The rollout is happening in stages, and Amazon appears to be expanding access gradually. The good news is that the company is actively working on it, so if your device isn’t too old, you likely won’t have to wait much longer.