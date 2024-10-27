Google Nest’s new thermostat has better controls than before – thanks to this handy comfort feature

Earlier this year, Google announced that a fourth generation of its popular Nest Thermostat was in the works. Following many leaks of the new model, the new Nest Learning Thermostat – or the ‘Nest Planet Protector’ as Google dubbed it – was finally launched.
As one of the best smart thermostats on the market, the Nest Learning Thermostat is now on its fourth edition which has many of the same features as its predecessor, but with an improved design, better app controls and intuitive scheduling – see our Nest Learning Thermostat review for more details. But it’s the Nest Temperature Sensor that I’m most intrigued by.
The fourth generation of the Nest Learning Thermostat now comes with the new Nest Temperature Sensor which helps you better prioritise each room in your house, and make them as comfortable as possible. While you could buy the Nest Temperature Sensor with the previous iterations of the smart thermostat, this is the first time it’s been included in the initial purchase.
Having an external sensor to work alongside your smart thermostat is incredibly handy, particularly if you have a room in your house which always feels too hot or too cold. This is because your smart thermostat will only measure the temperature in the room it’s installed in, and will use these readings to heat or cool your entire house based on this, which isn’t particularly helpful if your main room is freezing but your bedroom is scorching.
The Nest Temperature Sensor can be placed away from the thermostat in a completely different room, and it’ll measure the room’s temperature and send these details to the Nest Learning Thermostat. The thermostat will then work to prioritise the heating in this room to ensure you feel more comfortable.
In the Google Home app, you can add multiple sensors and choose which one you want the thermostat to report to. When the sensor is active, the thermostat will use its readings to turn itself on and off, and it’ll even ignore its own built-in sensor to ensure the room you’ve selected gets the full heating or cooling treatment.
If you have multiple Nest Temperature Sensors around your home, you can switch between them and schedule them at different times of the day. For example, if you have one in your office and you’re working from home, you can ask your thermostat to focus on this room’s sensor between 9-5 and switch the priority to your living room once you’re done for the day.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
As the third generation of the Nest Learning Thermostat didn’t automatically come with the Nest Temperature Sensor, I had no idea how helpful a sensor like this would be. But it’s easily become my favourite feature or accessory that the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) comes with.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
Hoping to avoid trick-or-treaters? Ring's new Halloween feature is the perfect solution
You'll no longer have to sit indoors with the lights off after setting this up
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
HBO's massive new sci-fi series looks astounding in full trailer
Dune: Prophecy looks like a seriously epic-scale series
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
eufyCam S3 Pro review: a smarter dual camera solution
This home security camera bundle works a treat although it comes with a high price tag that is thankfully justified
By Rob Clymo Published
-
Philips Hue Twilight review: bright, colourful and pricey – but the app is what really shines
The Philips Hue Twilight adds smart controls to your bedside lamp – but can it actually help you wake up naturally?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Did I leave the stove on?! This smart knob lets you turn off the burners remotely
Ome launches the Smart Knob 2.0 – and it could help prevent kitchen fires
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Arlo launches its first-ever wired floodlight camera – and it’s pretty blinding!
Arlo’s new security camera has bright lights, an integrated siren and impressive resolution
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
5 spooky smart home gadgets you need to elevate your Halloween decorations
Looking for a subtle way to embrace the Halloween spirit? These gadgets are just what you need
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Philips Hue upgrades its app with AR feature – but there’s a catch
Philips Hue app gets exciting updates, including AR tools and do not disturb modes
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This is the exact date you should turn your heating on, reveals energy expert
Heat your house while keeping your bills down with these heating tips
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Aqara’s new smart lock supports Matter, Thread and Apple HomeKit for unlimited unlocking options
Aqara launches its U300 smart lock that’s compatible with any smart home ecosystem
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published