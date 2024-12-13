Apple Watch can now get in on the Bluesky revolution

Quick Summary The developer that introduced Lens for Instagram has now introduced an Apple Watch app for Bluesky. Butterfly is available on the Apple Watch App Store and can be downloaded now for free. There are optional in-app purchase for some features, though.

The Apple Watch has been around for over a decade now – yes really – but it was only in 2020 with watchOS 6 that Apple launched the dedicated Apple Watch App Store.

That doesn't feel like all that long ago really, and while you could get apps on your Apple Watch before the dedicated App Store launched, it wasn't as easy as it is now they had to be downloaded on your iPhone as well as your Apple Watch.

That's no longer the case, and within that dedicated Apple Watch App Store is superb software specifically designed for the smartwatch. One of those us from the developer that brought us Lens, which allows for Instagram on your Apple smartwatch – Butterfly.

What is the Butterfly app for Apple Watch and what does it do?

Spotted by 9to5Mac, Butterfly is for the latest Twitter alternative, Bluesky, putting the social network on your wrist and allowing you to browse your feed, engage and send messages, as well as write posts from the teeny tiny keyboard.

You can download it directly from the Apple Watch App Store so there is no need to have it downloaded on your iPhone too, which makes sense given you will likely use the official Bluesky app on your smartphone.

Butterfly is free to download, after which you will need to log in with your Bluesky account on your Apple Watch, or by using the pop up keyboard that will appear on iPhone when prompted.

When you're signed in, the Bluesky app will then show you your Discover or Following timeline, and you can browse both for free. There's an in-app purchase available too, if you want to message, post, or unlock some other functionality.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, the free version is pretty good as it is.