Otty’s new Natural collection shows off its most sustainable spring mattresses yet
Otty launches new Natural mattresses and the materials are seriously impressive
QUICK SUMMARY
OTTY has launched its new Natural range, featuring two sustainable mattresses.
The Natural Origin and Natural Evolve are made up of wool, cotton, silk and cashmere, and firmly support the body with its high performance pocket springs.
OTTY has announced its new Natural mattress collection, featuring two mattresses made from organic and sustainable materials. The Natural Origin and Natural Evolve are made of high performance pocket springs, wool, cotton, silk and cashmere for comfort, support and eco-friendly values.
OTTY quickly found themselves on our best mattress list, mainly due to their eco-friendly credentials. Designed for a more luxurious night’s sleep, OTTY has just added a new collection to its mattress line-up which claims to be the brand’s most natural and sustainable mattresses yet.
Previously, OTTY’s eco-friendly materials were found in its hybrid range, which feature foam infused with charcoal and bamboo – see our OTTY Pure mattress review for more details. Now, OTTY is branching out into different materials that offer the ultimate comfort while still being kinder to the environment.
The Natural collection by OTTY features two spring models: the OTTY Natural Origin and the OTTY Natural Evolve. Both have been designed and manufactured in the UK and have a supportive structure of individually wrapped pocket springs that respond to the body’s movement to keep you supported and comfortable.
The OTTY Natural Origin is the ‘beginner’ model from the collection. It has up to 2,000 pocket springs inside and has layers of wool felt, polyester and natural rebound cotton. It’s also double sided so you can turn and rotate it using the handles to prevent any wear and tear and keep it comfortable from all angles for longer.
The second and more luxurious option from the Natural collection is the OTTY Natural Evolve. This model has up to 4,500 springs and additional layers of silk and cashmere that make the mattress more breathable and temperature-regulating. It’s also a lot softer and not as firm as the Origin to cater to different types of sleepers.
Both the Natural Origin and Natural Evolve come in double, king and super king sizes. Prices on the Natural Origin start at £1,049.99 and the Natural Evolve starts at £1,149.99 – see OTTY sales, deals and discount codes to save on your order.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Say goodbye to baggage fees – Roka's new collection is the travel hack of the summer
Introducing the Gatwick collection...
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Hermès didn't just bring watches to Watches and Wonders – it brought the concept of timelessness
Because who really needs to tell the time anyway?
By Sam Cross Published
-
I spent 6 weeks with the FoodMarble Aire 2: here’s what I learned about my gut health
I’ve been testing the clever breath-testing gadget with the companion app over several weeks to find out if it delivers on its promises
By Lee Bell Published
-
Oil pulling is going viral on TikTok for stopping morning breath – but does it actually work?
4 hacks that prevent morning breath, according to a sleep expert
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
These limited edition McLaren x Loop earplugs are what you need for Formula 1 season
McLaren teams up with Loop on limited edition noise-reducing earplugs
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
3 reasons why you wake up at 3am every night – and how to avoid it
Always waking up in the middle of the night? This could be why…
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This handheld UV mattress vacuum cleaner is the spring cleaning essential you can't miss
I never knew I needed it...until now
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Therabody experts give 7 tips for perfecting your sleep routine for World Sleep Day
From breathing exercises to sleep masks, here’s how to prioritise sleep, according to experts
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Loop Dream review: super soft earplugs to help you snooze soundly, even if you’re a side sleeper
Squishy silicone and uniquely shaped ear tips take Loop’s nighttime earplugs to dreamy heights
By Joanna Ebsworth Published
-
Can’t get to sleep? Grounding bed sheets could be the answer – but I need convincing
Is this the future of sleep tech?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published