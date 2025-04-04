Otty’s new Natural collection shows off its most sustainable spring mattresses yet

QUICK SUMMARY OTTY has launched its new Natural range, featuring two sustainable mattresses. The Natural Origin and Natural Evolve are made up of wool, cotton, silk and cashmere, and firmly support the body with its high performance pocket springs.

OTTY has announced its new Natural mattress collection, featuring two mattresses made from organic and sustainable materials. The Natural Origin and Natural Evolve are made of high performance pocket springs, wool, cotton, silk and cashmere for comfort, support and eco-friendly values.

OTTY quickly found themselves on our best mattress list, mainly due to their eco-friendly credentials. Designed for a more luxurious night’s sleep, OTTY has just added a new collection to its mattress line-up which claims to be the brand’s most natural and sustainable mattresses yet.

Previously, OTTY’s eco-friendly materials were found in its hybrid range, which feature foam infused with charcoal and bamboo – see our OTTY Pure mattress review for more details. Now, OTTY is branching out into different materials that offer the ultimate comfort while still being kinder to the environment.

The Natural collection by OTTY features two spring models: the OTTY Natural Origin and the OTTY Natural Evolve . Both have been designed and manufactured in the UK and have a supportive structure of individually wrapped pocket springs that respond to the body’s movement to keep you supported and comfortable.

(Image credit: OTTY)

The OTTY Natural Origin is the ‘beginner’ model from the collection. It has up to 2,000 pocket springs inside and has layers of wool felt, polyester and natural rebound cotton. It’s also double sided so you can turn and rotate it using the handles to prevent any wear and tear and keep it comfortable from all angles for longer.

The second and more luxurious option from the Natural collection is the OTTY Natural Evolve. This model has up to 4,500 springs and additional layers of silk and cashmere that make the mattress more breathable and temperature-regulating. It’s also a lot softer and not as firm as the Origin to cater to different types of sleepers.

Both the Natural Origin and Natural Evolve come in double, king and super king sizes. Prices on the Natural Origin start at £1,049.99 and the Natural Evolve starts at £1,149.99 – see OTTY sales, deals and discount codes to save on your order.