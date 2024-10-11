Loop's new sleep-specific earplugs let you finally drown out your snoring partner

QUICK SUMMARY
Loop has launched its latest earplug design, the Loop Dream. They're designed to improve your overall sleep environment, whether you're a side-sleeper, hoping to drown out a snoring partner – or both.
The earplugs have an RRP of £44.95/€44.95/$49.95, and can be purchased from the Loop website.
Close your eyes and imagine the following scenario. You crawl into bed and get yourself comfortable, all ready for a restful night's sleep. Before you know it, you're suddenly jolted awake by a loud growl right next to your ear. There's literally nothing worse, is there?
Even with one of the best mattresses or the best sleep trackers, nothing can disrupt your rest like a snoring partner. This leaves room for a brand to create the perfect solution...and I think Loop has done it.
After some strong consumer feedback, Loop has developed its new Loop Dream earplugs. Shifting focus from its previous festival and concert earplugs, the new design is designed to enhance its user's sleep quality in an effective and comfortable way.
Each element of the earplug's innovative design has been specially engineered for maximum sleep comfort. They features an innovative oval ear tip, mirroring the ear's shape for an optimal fit and reduced pressure on the ear. The oval shaped tip also allows for a thinner design, helping side sleepers remain in their ideal resting position throughout the night.
The earplugs boast 27 dB of noise reduction to muffle unwanted noises and snoring partners, and they're made from durable silicone that can be easily cleaned over and over again.
The Loop Dream earplugs are available now for £44.95/€44.95/$49.95, and can be purchased from the Loop website. There are three stylish colours to choose from (black, lilac and peach) and each pair comes with a newly designed spacious carry case.
