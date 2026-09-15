Watch out, KitchenAid – Aldi just brought back its £35 stand mixer ahead of the Great British Bake Off

QUICK SUMMARY Aldi has launched its Home Baking range in select stores this week. Within the range is the Ambiano Classic Stand Mixer, a KitchenAid dupe that costs just £34.99.

If, like me, you can’t wait for the next season of the Great British Bake Off to start, then you’ll be happy to know that Aldi just made it easier – and cheaper – to bake along with the programme. The global supermarket retailer just launched its Home Baking range in its middle aisle, so you can become Star Baker at a much lower price.

As mentioned, I’m a big GBBO fan, and have watched it since it was first on the BBC, and we had Mel and Sue as presenters. I’ve even hunted down the best Great British Bake Off appliances but as you may expect, they come with a pretty hefty price tag.

But with ‘baking fever’ set to hit the UK in late September when the new series starts, Aldi has brought back its popular Home Baking range. With prices starting at just £2.69, the Aldi Home Baking range has everything you need to get started or continue your baking journey, including cake tins, choppers, measuring spoons and more.

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The standout of the range is definitely the Ambiano Classic Stand Mixer. Aldi originally introduced this stand mixer in March 2026 for springtime baking, but it’s now back and in two bright new colours – red and green.

(Image credit: Aldi)

The Ambiano Classic Stand Mixer is a clear dupe of the iconic KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer which is actually used by bakers on Great British Bake Off. As you’d imagine, the Aldi version is significantly cheaper – you can get it for just £34.99.

Aside from its stylish colours and cheap price, the Ambiano Classic Stand Mixer is a handy mixer for mixing, whisking, kneading and beating. It comes with a beater, whisk, dough hook and splash guard, as well as a large 5-litre stainless steel bowl.

With eight speed settings to choose from, the Ambiano Classic Stand Mixer is quick and easy to use. It also has a pulse function for more intense blitzing, and its swivelling motor head offers expert mixing and easier access to adding ingredients to your bowl, and removing it from the base when needed.

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Aside from the stand mixer, the Aldi Home Baking range has a full collection of baking essentials, including a Hand Mixer and Food Chopper for just £11.99. Shoppers can also buy measuring spoon sets, metal bakeware, cake tins, and cake covers.