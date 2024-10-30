9 Great British Bake Off appliances you need in your kitchen

The Great British Bake Off 2024 is all anyone has been talking about for the past month or so. I have watched every series since it started back in 2010, and you’ll often see me cancelling plans on a Tuesday so I don’t miss an episode.

As the bakers in the GBBO tent are making everything from cakes and biscuits to pies and quiches, it makes sense why they need a huge amount of kitchen appliances to achieve their showstoppers. The set for series 15 has a retro, pastel theme, and each station is complete with high quality cooking equipment that you can also get your hands on.

If, like me, you love the TV show and want to improve your baking to become Star Baker in your own kitchen, here are nine appliances you need straight from the GBBO tent.

1. KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

No GBBO station is complete without a stand mixer , and the most used and popular gadget in the tent is the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer . With multiple sizes and colours to choose from, the KitchenAid Stand Mixer is the ideal baking assistant, as it can mix cake batter, knead bread dough and even grind meat. While it comes with a high price tag, the KitchenAid Stand Mixer is a high quality appliance that will last for years, and it makes the perfect gift for an avid baker.

2. Neff Slide and Hide Oven

(Image credit: Neff)

My favourite appliance in the GBBO has to be the oven , mainly because of its clever sliding door which conveniently tucks out of the way when adding or removing things from the inside. The specific one that the bakers use is the Neff Slide and Hide Oven , which offers CircoTherm technology to evenly circulate heat around the oven. Aside from the clever door design, the Neff Slide and Hide Oven also has an Intensive Steam feature that gently cooks food to preserve the natural flavours and nutrients.

3. Smeg Retro Fridge Freezer

(Image credit: Smeg)

The bakers often have issues with freezing and chilling their bakes – let’s not forget Baked Alaska gate! – but that’s not the fridge freezer's fault! The Smeg Retro Fridge Freezer which is a mainstay in the GBBO kitchen is both stylish, practical and available in many colours. Aside from the retro-inspired design, this Smeg fridge freezer also has a 270-litre capacity and a multi flow cooling system to keep your food at the perfect temperature and humidity.

4. Swan Nordic Digital Microwave

(Image credit: Swan)

You might not realise, but the microwaves in the GBBO tent are used a lot more than you think! The one that’s used in the tent is the Swan Nordic Digital Microwave , a 20-litre microwave that has 800W of power and 360-degree heat circulation. As you’d expect with a GBBO appliance, the Swan Nordic Digital Microwave also looks the part with its neutral colour scheme and Scandinavian-inspired design.

5. Dualit Hand Mixer

(Image credit: Dualit)

For mixing jobs that don’t require a massive stand mixer, the Dualit Hand Mixer is another GBBO-approved appliance. With four speed settings and multiple accessories, including flat beaters, balloon whisks and dough hooks, the Dualit Hand Mixer can tackle almost any mixing or blending job you throw at it. It’s also got an attractive chrome or copper design and is suitable for both left and right-handed use.

6. Magimix Food Processor

(Image credit: John Lewis)

The Magimix Food Processor is often seen being used in the GBBO tent, particularly when making pie fillings and blending or pulsing ingredients like nuts, fruits and grains. Available in multiple sizes and colours, the Magimix Food Processor is easy to use with its three button controls, and it comes with blades, disks and hooks so you can use it for almost every kitchen task.

7. Taylor Pro Digital Scales

(Image credit: Nesbits)

The Taylor Pro Digital Scales has one of the more unusual scale designs I’ve ever seen, but hey, if the bakers are using it, so will I! The stainless steel scales offer a large and small platform, so you can measure different quantities separately or at the same time. Both measurements are shown on the display, and it can weigh up to 5 kilograms or litres of dry ingredients and liquids.

8. Silverwood Bakeware Cake Tins

(Image credit: Silverwood Bakeware)

Silverwood Bakeware is another popular brand in the GBBO tent. It has an array of cake and loaf tins that are versatile and reasonably priced. My favourite has to be its multisize cake and bread tin, as it’s divided into four parts and can cook different cakes at the same time, rather than having to worry about cutting it into layers after baking.

9. Hedley & Bennett Apron

(Image credit: Hedley & Bennett)