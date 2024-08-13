ProCook unveils stunning knife range inspired by Japanese elegance

QUICK SUMMARY
ProCook has unveiled a brand new new kitchen knife range, the Damascus Elite knife collection. The blade on each knife features an intricate pattern inspired by the traditional techniques of craftsmen in the Echizen region of Japan.
The collection includes nine knives, available as single purchases, or as three, five and eight piece sets. Each knife can be bought in ProCook stores and online, with prices starting at £69.
Branching away from its recent flurry of electric kitchen appliance launches, ProCook has today unveiled a brand new kitchen knife range. The Damascus Elite knife collection pairs a unique style with unrivalled sharpness, with ProCook stating it'll be the "last knife you’ll ever want to buy."
The blade on each knife features an intricate pattern inspired by the traditional techniques of craftsmen in the Echizen region of Japan. It's not the first time we've seen ProCook go above and beyond when it comes to its knife designs, with the impressive Nihon X5 holding a firm place in our best chef's knife guide.
The collection includes nine knives, available as single purchases, or as three, five and eight piece sets. Single knife prices start at £69 for a paring knife, going up to £139 for the largest knife. Entire sets of the Damascus Elite knife collection start at £259 and can be purchased in ProCook stores and online.
Each Damascus blade is crafted from a high carbon VG10 steel, providing a super sharp cutting edge that's enveloped in 66 layers of Japanese Damascus stainless steel. The handles are formed from strong pakkawood sealed with a high shine resin.
ProCook Founder, Daniel O’Neill, said: “Our new Damascus Elite knife range has been in the making for quite some time as we perfected the materials, construction and design to create a knife that we believe is so good you’ll never need to buy another. The Damascus Elite customer simply wants the best, and in this range they won’t be disappointed.”
Check out ProCook's new bread maker after it was released only last week.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
